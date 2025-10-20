TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Indiana State coach Matthew Graves is taking a leave of absence after having triple heart bypass surgery Monday, the athletic department announced. Associate head coach Mark Slessinger will replace Graves until he returns.

The Sycamores did not say when they expect Graves, 50, back on the bench.

Graves recently visited a hospital in Terre Haute for an evaluation after experiencing tightness in his chest, and doctors determined he needed surgery.

"I'm truly grateful for the incredible doctors at Union Health for helping my family and me through this process," Graves said in a statement. "I look forward to rejoining the program in the near future. With coach Slessinger's experience as a former head coach, I have complete confidence in his leadership during my absence. Can't wait to see everyone back in the Hulman Center, Go Sycamores!"

Graves is in his second season at Indiana State. The former Butler guard went 14-18 in his first season with the Sycamores.

He went 65-96 in five seasons with Alabama before returning to his home state as an assistant coach at Evansville in 2018. Graves was on Xavier's staff for two seasons, then joined the Sycamores as assistant head coach from 2021-24 before being promoted to head coach.

Slessinger spent the previous 13 seasons as head coach at New Orleans, where he went 171-222 and led the Privateers to four postseason tournament appearances.

Indiana State faces Butler, where Graves was a longtime assistant, in an exhibition game Oct. 29. It opens the season Nov. 3 at Charlotte.