Top 100 men's NCAA basketball players ranked going into 2025-26

SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah, Daymeon Fishback and Pat Bradley dive into how the Gators have reloaded to go after another national championship with new high-level guards and dominating big men. (3:50)

The introduction of revenue sharing and the explosion of name, image and likeness have created a level of talent not seen in college basketball in a long time. Projected NBA first-rounders are returning to school because they can make significant money while trying to boost their draft stock; international pros are coming to the United States to play in college; and the top end of the 2024 and 2025 high school recruiting classes were loaded.

So what is the pecking order of elite players entering the 2025-26 men's college basketball campaign?

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf ranked the top 100 by creating their own lists and then deliberating a few dozen times to settle on the order below.

Heading into last season, there was a clear debate at the top between Duke's Cooper Flagg and North Carolina's RJ Davis. We opted for Flagg given his enormous ceiling and his potential to produce a Carmelo Anthony-esque national championship run. Although he fell just short of the latter, leaning toward youth was the right call.

There's a similar argument this year. Purdue's Braden Smith was a consensus first-team All-American last season and is the lone member of that group to return to college. He's also a unanimous preseason All-American leading the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25. In most years, that combination would make him a shoo-in for the top spot -- but there is a tremendously talented group of freshmen, led by BYU's A.J. Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson and Duke's Cameron Boozer. Throw in the second-half form of Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, and there's a real discussion.

So who landed at No. 1? Let's start at the bottom.

Ohio State Buckeyes | F | Jr.

Royal edges out Xzayvier Brown for the final spot in the 100. Royal, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, showing the ability to rack up breakout performances: 29 points vs. Illinois, 31 points and 15 boards vs. Valparaiso, and 26 points vs. Michigan. If Royal can produce outings like that more consistently, Ohio State will likely take the next step and be a real threat to win NCAA tournament games. -- Borzello

Alabama Crimson Tide | G | Sr.

After a ruptured Achilles sidelined him for much of last season, Wrightsell recently told reporters that he's aiming to return in November. Before he was injured eight games into the 2024-25 campaign, he was averaging 11.5 points and connecting on 42.2% of his 3-point attempts. -- Medcalf

play 3:06 Alabama uses numbers to maximize its output Nate Oats, Labaron Philon Jr. and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. join the SEC Now desk to discuss the Crimson Tide's wide range of skills and using math to be as efficient as possible.

Michigan State Spartans | F | Jr.

Carr fits the prototype of a Tom Izzo player -- the 6-6 forward is a gritty, explosive athlete who can defend multiple positions and change the energy in the building with a series of attention-grabbing dunks. He is also a capable defender with an "excellent" rating at Synergy Sports. Izzo recently said he expects Carr (8.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 33.3% from 3) to become a better shooter, which could impact Michigan State's fortunes. -- Medcalf

Syracuse Orange | G | Jr.

One of the most gifted point guards in the ACC the past two seasons, George led the conference in assists last year and should run the show for coach Adrian Autry in a crucial campaign for the Orange. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists last season, and he showed scoring potential with five 20-point outings over a six-game stretch during league play. -- Borzello

Georgetown Hoyas | G | Jr.

The lasting memory of Lewis' stint at Arizona could be his struggles in the Wildcats' 100-93 loss to Duke in the Sweet 16, where he scored only six points after averaging 10.8 throughout last season. But the 6-4 guard registered double figures in five straight games before that, adding eight steals and seven blocks over that stretch. Lewis is a key portal pickup for Ed Cooley's program. -- Medcalf

Duke Blue Devils | G | Fr.

The 6-8 wing excelled in 15 appearances for FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague last season. The Italian standout scored 17 points in last year's Nike Hoop Summit and outplayed some of the top recruits in the United States. Sarr's elite defensive play is one reason he is a projected top-10 pick in ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft. -- Medcalf

Providence Friars | G | Sr.

Edwards was a first-team All-AAC player at North Texas and a third-team All-SEC selection at Vanderbilt. Can he now earn all-conference honors in the Big East? He's likely to be one of the most dynamic scorers in the league after averaging 17.0 points for the Commodores last season. -- Borzello

Missouri Tigers | G | Jr.

Robinson blossoming into one of the SEC's better point guards last season was critical to the Tigers' turnaround from zero conference wins to a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 40% from 3-point range on low volume. He was also at the heart of one of the most active defenses in the country, averaging 2.0 steals and jump-starting Missouri's aggressiveness. -- Borzello

play 2:32 Anthony Robinson crashes the party on the SEC Now set Dennis Gates shares Missouri's key to success for this season as Robinson speaks on skills he's been working on during the offseason and how he plans to lead the Tigers.

Duke Blue Devils | G | So.

The former five-star recruit was lost in a rotation that produced three top-10 picks in the 2025 NBA draft and five selections overall, but the 6-6 wing still connected on 42% of his shots from beyond the arc and had big moments throughout last season. (He had 18 points in a December win over Auburn and 17 points in a February victory over Illinois.) He should get more opportunities to have an impact this season. -- Medcalf

Purdue Boilermakers | G | Sr.

Loyer was thrown into the mix as a freshman in 2022-23, starting next to classmate Braden Smith in Purdue's backcourt. Three years later, those two are still the starting guard pairing for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. Loyer has started 110 games over the past three seasons and averaged double figures in each. He is one of the best shooters in the country, making 44.4% of his 3s in both his sophomore and junior seasons. -- Borzello

Ole Miss Rebels | F | Sr.

His 18-point, eight-rebound performance against Iowa State in the second round of last season's NCAA tournament was a sign that the 6-9 forward can be a star for coach Chris Beard's program in 2025-26. The most promising part of his development last season was the fact he made 38% of his 3-point attempts in SEC play. If that level of play continues, he could be a contender for All-SEC honors. -- Medcalf

play 2:55 Beard, Storr and Dia discuss Ole Miss' potential this season Chris Beard describes the mindset that the Rebels are coming into the upcoming season with as AJ Storr and Malik Dia express excitement about making big plays on the court.

Texas A&M Aggies | G | Jr.

Isaacs looked set to play for Houston, but after Milos Uzan withdrew from the NBA draft to return to the Cougars, Isaacs flipped his commitment to A&M -- a stroke of luck for new coach Bucky McMillan. Isaacs was an All-Big 12 player at Texas Tech in 2023-24 and looked the part at Creighton in 2024-25 before a hip injury ended his season after only eight games. -- Borzello

Washington Huskies | G | Sr.

Claude and Wesley Yates III were the two best players for USC last season, and both have since moved to the Pacific Northwest to play for Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies. Claude is an aggressive playmaker who loves to have the ball in his hands; he averaged 15.8 points and 4.2 assists last season. -- Borzello

Arkansas Razorbacks | G | So.

Knox is generating buzz as a potential breakout candidate. He started 24 games last season, finishing with double-figure scoring in nine of his last 12 games -- a stretch that included 15 points against St. John's and 20 against Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament. The former five-star recruit also showed improved shooting ability during that stretch. -- Borzello

Duke Blue Devils | G | Fr.

Cameron Boozer is the headliner of Duke's top overall recruiting class, but Khamenia -- a five-star recruit who was 15th in the SC Next Top 100 -- is a critical player within that group. Coach Jon Scheyer recently praised Khamenia for his vocal leadership in practices and workouts. The big man will be a key option for a youthful rotation that will attempt to make another deep tournament run after last year's Final Four appearance. -- Medcalf

Baylor Bears | G | Fr.

Yessoufou will be one of college basketball's elite freshman scorers this season. He is incredibly aggressive on offense, using his strength and athleticism to overpower defenders and finish through contact in traffic at the rim. He has a capable midrange game, has developed his perimeter shot and is really difficult to stop when he gets going downhill. He has all the makings of a lottery pick. -- Borzello

Auburn Tigers | F | Sr.

As Steven Pearl prepares for his first season at Auburn's helm following his father's surprising retirement in September, he will turn to the Tigers' lone returnee Tahaad Pettiford and Hall, a talented 6-7 wing who transferred from UCF. The Big 12 was stacked with stars such as Richie Saunders, JT Toppin and Hunter Dickinson last season, but it was Hall who led the conference in scoring (18.8 PPG). He will have a chance to fill a major offensive void at Auburn. -- Medcalf

play 1:32 Auburn's Pearl says he's excited about Hall's versatility Steven Pearl describes the uniqueness of transfer forward Keyshawn Hall, saying that he's very versatile and compares him to other Tiger greats at that position.

Creighton Bluejays | F | So.

McAndrew has the makeup of a potential breakout candidate in Year 2 under coach Greg McDermott. The 6-10 wing attempted 195 3-pointers and only 48 2-pointers as a freshman, making 35.4% of his shots from beyond the arc. He finished the season in good form, reaching double figures in his final three games against St. John's (14), Louisville (11) and Auburn (12). -- Borzello

Ohio State Buckeyes | G | So.

In Jake Diebler's first full season as head coach, his squad didn't end it with an NCAA tournament berth, but there were silver linings -- including a top-30 mark in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to advanced college basketball analytics site EvanMiya.com, and a top-45 clip in 3-point shooting rate. Mobley's overall marksmanship (13.0 PPG, 39% 3P%) had a hand in that effectiveness. He is due to have a greater impact in his sophomore season. -- Medcalf

Florida Gators | G | Sr.

Lee is a critical addition for a Florida team that lost the nation's top backcourt after its championship run. The former two-time All-Ivy League point guard at Princeton will share ballhandling duties with Boogie Fland as the Gators attempt to pull off the second back-to-back national title run in school history. Lee's playmaking ability (5.5 APG) will play a significant role in that mission. -- Medcalf

Louisville Cardinals | G | Sr.

One of three high-level shooters and scorers procured from the transfer portal by coach Pat Kelsey, McKneely shot better than 42% from 3 in each of the past two seasons while averaging 12.3 points as a sophomore and 14.4 as a junior. He is already ACC-tested after playing at Virginia. -- Borzello

St. John's Red Storm | F | Sr.

Whether Mitchell starts or comes off the bench, he will have a major impact for the Red Storm. He can play a variety of roles and should thrive in Rick Pitino's defensive schemes. His propensity for crashing the offensive glass and finishing around the rim is also a perfect fit. -- Borzello

UCLA Bruins | F | Sr.

After Mick Cronin's viral rant about his team's lack of toughness during a four-game losing streak last season, the Bruins went on to win 12 of their next 17 games. During that stretch, Bilodeau finished in double figures 12 times. The 6-9 forward is a unique threat (42% from beyond the arc in conference play) who could help Cronin's team battle for the Big Ten crown. -- Medcalf

Creighton Bluejays | G | Sr.

One of the best 3-point shooters in the country joining one of the most prolific 3-point shooting programs in the country? It should be a perfect fit. Dix shot better than 42% from 3 in each of the past two seasons at Iowa, averaging 14.4 points last season. -- Borzello

LSU Tigers | G | Jr.

Thomas was an easy pick to move on from the Mountain West before his college career was over, as the former top-40 recruit originally opted to stay home and play at UNLV. Now he heads to the SEC, where he will orchestrate what should be a much-improved LSU team. -- Borzello

Virginia Cavaliers | G | Sr.

Ryan Odom's best VCU teams had the profile of Tony Bennett's top squads: strong defensively and methodical but efficient offensively. Thomas -- a 6-4 guard who was an All-WCC selection -- adds prolific scoring (19.9 PPG, 39% 3P%, 85% FT% at San Francisco) to the mix with the potential to carry the Cavaliers in Odom's first season at the helm. -- Medcalf

Alabama Crimson Tide | G | Jr.

The good news for Nate Oats' squad is that when Holloway ran the fastest and fourth-most efficient offense in the country last season, it did not experience a drop-off. The 6-1 guard (46% from 3 in SEC play) is ready to fill big shoes after the departure of All-American Mark Sears. Holloway is not Sears, but he is a seasoned guard who can effectively run Oats' system. -- Medcalf

Michigan Wolverines | F | So.

How coach Dusty May utilizes his deep and talented frontcourt will determine whether this ranking is too high or too low for Johnson -- one of Michigan's three key post additions, along with Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara. Johnson was productive in eight games as a starter for Illinois last season, averaging 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. May said earlier this month that Johnson was dealing with a minor injury, but he has since returned to practice. -- Borzello

Texas Tech Red Raiders | F | Jr.

Watts is the type of do-everything wing (13.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 42% 3P%) -- see: last season's triple-double against Santa Clara -- coach Grant McCasland coveted after losing the bulk of a talented supporting cast around All-American JT Toppin, including NCAA tournament standout Darrion Williams. But Watts should fit seamlessly into the same Texas Tech system that fueled that 2025 Elite Eight run. -- Medcalf

IIlinois Fighting Illini | G | Sr.

Boswell started 35 games at Arizona in 2023-24, then transferred to Illinois and started 34 games. He was terrific late in the season, scoring 12 or more points in each of the last eight games, including a 23-point, six-assist effort in Illinois' NCAA tournament loss to Kentucky. With the arrival of several impact newcomers, Boswell's role could change, but he will be a constant in coach Brad Underwood's lineup. -- Borzello

Purdue Boilermakers | C | Sr.

Cluff was one of the most productive bigs in the portal last spring, going from South Dakota State to the preseason No. 1 Boilermakers after starting his career at Washington State. He averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds last season, ranking second in the nation in the latter category. How he coexists next to Trey Kaufman-Renn up front could ultimately determine whether Purdue has what it takes to win a national championship. -- Borzello

UCLA Bruins | G | Jr.

Provided Dailey's knee injury is as minor as coach Mick Cronin made it sound earlier this month, Dailey looks poised to continue his upward trajectory. He immediately slotted into the UCLA starting lineup last season after transferring from Oklahoma State, and became one of the most efficient offensive players in the country. He averaged 11.4 points in just 23.6 minutes, shooting nearly 51% from the field and 38% from 3. -- Borzello

UConn Huskies | C | Sr.

According to EvanMiya, five of the seven most efficient five-man lineups for UConn last season featured Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 SPG). In just 16 minutes in a close second-round loss to Florida last March, Reed racked up five points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Dan Hurley just needs Reed on the court: He finished 10 games with at least four fouls last season. -- Medcalf

Illinois Fighting Illini | G | Jr.

The son of 13-year NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic was one of the most potent scorers in college basketball a year ago. The 6-7 wing scored 66 points in a pair of ACC tournament games for Cal last season and earned an All-ACC honorable mention after averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 blocks. Brad Underwood is the perfect coach to help Stojakovic where he needs it most: shot selection. -- Medcalf

Gonzaga Bulldogs | F | Jr.

In a tough Sweet 16 loss to Houston, the 6-10 center was effective against Kelvin Sampson's Cougars with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Now, Mark Few's Final Four hopes will depend on Huff's continued progression (61% on 2-pointers). As a complementary player to Graham Ike, Gonzaga has a dangerous frontcourt again. -- Medcalf

Iowa State Cyclones | F | Jr.

Momcilovic's 2024-25 numbers -- 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds -- don't jump off the page, but Iowa State was noticeably better with the 6-8 forward on the court. He sat out seven games in the middle of last season because of a hand injury, a stretch in which the Cyclones went 3-4, compared to 22-6 with him on the court. With Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones gone, coach T.J. Otzelberger needs more firepower, which means Momcilovic could take a step forward. -- Borzello

Texas Tech Red Raiders | G | So.

On a loaded roster, Anderson was arguably the best player on the court, in Texas Tech's 85-83 overtime win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16 (22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists). That effort was the continuation of a late-season trend for Anderson, who excelled against some of the best teams on the Red Raiders' schedule: Kansas (15 points), Arizona (19) and Iowa State (18). That strong finish has raised expectations. -- Medcalf

St. John's Red Storm | G | Soph.

Jackson seemed like the answer to North Carolina's offensive woes at times last season. He averaged 22.7 points during a seven-game stretch that ended in mid-January, during which the Tar Heels went 6-1. But the 6-4 guard, who connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts, failed to find a similarly fruitful run the rest of the way. If anyone can tap into all of the potential Jackson has, it's coach Rick Pitino. -- Medcalf

Utah State Aggies | G | Jr.

Falslev recorded a true shooting percentage of 56.1% against man-to-man defense last season, earning a "very good" offensive rating in those scenarios from Synergy Sports. The 6-3 guard (15.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 39% 3P%) was a catalyst for a Utah State team that boasted the best offensive rating in one of the greatest conference races in Mountain West history. He is primed to take his game to another level this season. -- Medcalf

Miami Hurricanes | F | Sr.

Reneau is a terrific low-post operator who averaged 14.5 points over the past two seasons. He does his best work on the block, so it will be interesting to see how coach Jai Lucas sets the Hurricanes' lineup with Reneau alongside Ernest Udeh Jr, after Reneau ran into issues playing next to Oumar Ballo at Indiana last season. -- Borzello

Arizona Wildcats | G | Sr.

The version of Arizona that got hot at the end of 2024-25? Bradley was a factor. Caleb Love deserves the praise he received, but Bradley averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 assists while making 53% of his 3-point attempts over the Wildcats' last seven games of the season. The 6-3 guard should carry that momentum into 2025-26. -- Medcalf

Creighton Bluejays | F | Jr.

Freeman was among the most efficient big men in the country the past two seasons at Iowa, impressing with his rate numbers as a freshman then blossoming as a sophomore to the tune of 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds before sitting out the final six weeks because of a finger injury. He also underwent knee surgery over the summer, but when healthy, will be tasked with replacing third-team All-American Ryan Kalkbrenner. -- Borzello

North Carolina Tar Heels | C | Jr.

The 7-foot former Arizona standout solves North Carolina's biggest challenge from last season: a lack of size. His averages of 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes don't tell the full story: Veesaar made nearly 60% of his field goal attempts against man defense, according to Synergy Sports. Now stepping into a bigger role for the Tar Heels, he could be a star in the ACC and an anchor in the paint for a program that needs one. -- Medcalf

USC Trojans | G | Jr.

Rice could establish himself as the early go-to guy for coach Eric Musselman. The Maryland transfer is a high-level scorer and cemented himself as one of the elite offensive players in the Big Ten during the second half of 2024-25. He averaged 13.8 points for the season, but that increased to 18.8 points over an eight-game span down the stretch of conference play, during which he shot 45.1% from 3. -- Borzello

Washington Huskies | G | So.

An impressive season by the 6-4 guard was overshadowed by his former team's sub-.500 campaign. The former USC standout put up numbers few players in the country matched, shooting 44% from 3, 50% inside the paint and 80% from the free throw line. He put up 30 points against Purdue, 27 against Ohio State and 21 against UCLA in the final two months of the season. -- Medcalf

San Diego State Aztecs | G | Jr.

Byrd was one of college basketball's breakout stars last season, making the leap from 4.0 points in 14.1 minutes in 2023-24 to 12.3 points in 30.0 minutes in 2024-25. He was also an elite defender, racking up extremely high block (1.1) and steal (2.1) rates for a 6-6 wing. Byrd impressed at the NBA draft combine, looking the part as a 3-point shooter and showing potential for an even bigger jump in college in 2025-26. -- Borzello

Vanderbilt Commodores | F | Sr.

It feels as if McGlockton -- a 6-7 forward who averaged 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots last season -- has not yet reached his potential for the Commodores. That could change this season, especially if he plays to his strengths. According to Synergy Sports, he made 68% of his shots around the rim and 37% of his 3-point attempts at the top of the arc. -- Medcalf

play 2:22 Mark Byington and Vanderbilt ready to carry momentum into year two Commodores Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel and Byington join the SEC Now desk to discuss the fun memories and lessons learned after last season.

UConn Huskies | G | Jr.

Demary was one of the best point guards in the portal, ultimately landing at UConn to become the Huskies' next big lead guard. Coach Dan Hurley will hope he is in the Tristen Newton mold, a 6-4 playmaker who controls the tempo but can also get his own shot. Demary finished last season in elite form, averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 assists over his last 10 games at Georgia. -- Borzello

BYU Cougars | G | So.

Baylor did not want to lose the talented guard -- an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season -- but Wright's decision to transfer made plenty of sense, even without factoring in the reported seven-figure NIL deal that accompanied his move to Provo. Cougars coach Kevin Young's system produced the country's best offense in the final two months of last season -- and that was before he added AJ Dybantsa, the potential No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2026, to the roster. -- Medcalf

Kansas Jayhawks | F | So.

Bidunga withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Kansas was critical for coach Bill Self. The former five-star recruit is poised for a breakout sophomore season, and should anchor the Jayhawks' frontcourt. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season, with his rebounding and block rates among the best in the Big 12. And in his six starts, he averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 73.1% from the field. -- Borzello

Saint Louis Billikens | C | Sr.

Avila earned fame thanks to his goggles and "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" nickname at Indiana State, but his production at Saint Louis also should have gone viral. In his first season with the Billikens, the 6-10 center averaged 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists to earn second-team All-Atlantic 10 honors. And based on recent social media photos, he seems to have added more muscle ahead of the upcoming season. -- Medcalf

play 0:20 Robbie Avila shows off range with deep 3-pointer Robbie Avila shows off range with deep 3-pointer

Missouri Tigers | G | Sr.

Coach Dennis Gates found the perfect role for Mitchell last season, using him as a matchup nightmare in the frontcourt and even occasionally as a small-ball 5. He drew contact at an incredibly high clip, ranking in the top 25 nationally in free throw rate. He also averaged 20.0 points over an eight-game stretch in February and March, including a 31-point effort against Alabama. -- Borzello

play 2:51 Missouri embracing challenges and carrying momentum Mark Mitchell, Jacob Crews and Dennis Gates join the SEC Now desk to discuss how they have grown since last season and the Tigers' program culture.

Houston Cougars | F | Fr.

Earlier this month, Coach Kelvin Sampson said Cenac -- the No. 6 recruit in the SC Next Top 100 and a projected lottery pick in ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft -- is still adjusting to this level of basketball. The 6-10, 230-pound prospect physically imposed his will in high school. He will need time to develop, but once he becomes more comfortable against more mature defenders, he could be dominant as a freshman. -- Medcalf

Arizona Wildcats | F | Fr.

If Cameron Boozer is among the most decorated high school prospects in recent memory, Peat isn't that far behind. He also won four state championships but also added four gold medals with USA Basketball to his trophy collection. Peat is physically ready for the college game, can score in a variety of ways, is a high-level rebounder and is unselfish. -- Borzello

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | G | Jr.

The only reason Burton isn't ranked higher is because his team hasn't won enough. He was a second-team All-ACC selection last season after averaging 21.3 points and connecting on 38% of his 3-pointers, but Notre Dame has amassed a 28-38 record during his two seasons with the Fighting Irish. You can't put that solely on him, but it's possible that Burton could again have a great season that goes largely unnoticed if his team's struggles continue. -- Medcalf

USC Trojans | G | Sr.

Baker-Mazara is coming off the best season of his college career, hitting career highs in scoring (12.3) and assists (2.7), while starting 34 games for an Auburn team that earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four. Now, the 25-year-old will suit up for Eric Musselman at USC. His versatility and two-way ability will be a major asset for the Trojans. -- Borzello

Northwestern Wildcats | F | Sr.

If you created a college basketball trivia game and asked contestants to name the player who led the Big Ten in scoring last season, you would expect to hear names such as All-American John Tonje, All-Big Ten selection Trey Kaufman-Renn or lottery draft picks Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. But the right answer is Martinelli: the 6-7 forward who averaged 20.5 points for the Wildcats. -- Medcalf

Arkansas Razorbacks | G | Fr.

When Acuff committed to Arkansas in July 2024, he became the 16th five-star point guard to join John Calipari since he took over at Kentucky in 2009. Calipari has never been afraid of giving the ball to a highly talented freshman at the point of attack, and this should be no different. Acuff can get his own shot with ease, but he can also create open looks for his teammates. -- Borzello

Kentucky Wildcats | G | Jr.

We saw two versions of Lowe at Pitt last season: the smart playmaker who affected the action on the court as a strong ballhandler (16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG) ... and the 6-1 guard who rushed shots and never seemed to demonstrate the poise he has shown to be capable of. In coach Mark Pope's system, Lowe will have enough talent around him to take a lot of pressure off his shoulders, which should lead to more consistency. -- Medcalf

play 2:28 Mark Pope and Kentucky zeroed in on winning Mark Pope, Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe join the SEC Now desk to discuss their competitive fire and high expectations heading into the season.

Oregon Ducks | G | Jr.

Shelstad broke his right hand in practice a few weeks ago and his timeline to return is sometime during the first couple of weeks of the season. If he comes back at 100%, he will be one of the best point guards in the Big Ten -- and one of the most clutch performers in the country. He averaged 13.7 points and 2.7 assists last season and is simply fearless in big moments. -- Borzello

Houston Cougars | G | Sr.

Sharp's turnovers deep into the national title game against Florida were amplified after Houston squandered a late lead against the eventual champs. Lost in that conversation? His defensive excellence against Walter Clayton Jr. (3-for-10). Sharp shouldn't be defined by mistakes on the biggest stage. The 6-4 guard -- 12.6 PPG, 1.4 SPG, 41% from 3 -- is one of most complete players. -- Medcalf

Wisconsin Badgers | G | Jr.

Blackwell predictably took a major step forward as a sophomore, going from 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds to 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. Is there room for another jump? All-American John Tonje is gone, meaning there are plenty of shots up for grabs in Madison. Coach Greg Gard opened up -- and sped up -- his offense last season. If the system stays in place, Blackwell should continue to thrive. -- Borzello

St. John's Red Storm | F | Sr.

Three years ago, the 6-6 forward earned All-Big East honors at Providence after averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a sophomore. But a pair of season-ending knee injuries have limited him to only 17 games over the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy, he could be the difference-maker for a St. John's team with national title aspirations. -- Medcalf

Indiana Hoosiers | F | Sr.

DeVries won two Missouri Valley Player of the Year awards under his coach-father, Darian, at Drake, then followed him to West Virginia, where he was averaging 14.9 points and shooting 47.3% from 3-point range before an injury ended his season after only eight games. How will it all translate to Indiana? Darian has built his roster with a focus on shooting, and they don't come much better in that area than Tucker. -- Borzello

Iowa State Cyclones | F | Sr.

Though Iowa State had four players named to the first, second or third All-Big 12 teams last season, Jefferson -- a 6-8 forward who started all 35 games and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors -- was the program's most consistent contributor (13.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 2.1 SPG). Jefferson also made 39% of his 3-point attempts in conference play, as he became a more versatile threat over the course of the season. -- Medcalf

Iowa State Cyclones | G | Sr.

Lipsey suffered an MCL sprain earlier this fall, but he has sounded optimistic about returning around the time of the Cyclones' first game of the season. When healthy, he is one of the elite point guards and defensive players in college basketball. He's a two-time All-Defensive selection in the Big 12, earning first-team all-league honors in 2024 and third-team honors last season. He averaged 10.6 points last season, but his scoring could spike in 2025-26. -- Borzello

Mississippi State Bulldogs | G | Jr.

The 6-foot guard (18.9 PPG) was one of the SEC's most valuable players a year ago on his way to leading Mississippi State to its third consecutive NCAA tournament. He scored 26 points in his team's opening-round loss to Baylor, but his return will allow Mississippi State to compete in the toughest league in the country. He tested the NBA draft waters in the offseason but quickly withdrew to return to a program that's just an hour from his hometown of Madison, Mississippi. -- Medcalf

Louisville Cardinals | G | Sr.

Conwell has proved himself as one of the premier shooters in the country over the past two seasons, averaging 16.6 points and shooting 40.7% from 3 in 2023-24 at Indiana State, then maintaining that production (16.5 PPG, 41.2% 3P%) at Xavier. Now at Louisville, Conwell is the crown jewel of a high-level transfer class for coach Pat Kelsey. He's going to be among the best scorers in the ACC. -- Borzello

UConn Huskies | G | Jr.

The impact of Ball -- a 6-3 guard who averaged 14.4 points and shot 41% from 3 last season -- was evident in his team's 77-75 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Ball finished the game with his second-lowest offensive rating of the season. Still, he, Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. comprise one of the sport's best trios. -- Medcalf

Tennessee Volunteers | G | Sr.

With Zakai Zeigler exhausting his eligibility, Rick Barnes had to go into the transfer portal for an elite point guard, and landed one of the best available. Gillespie was remarkably efficient during his time at Belmont, but it was hard to envision him earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 assists during his lone season at Maryland. How he adapts defensively in the SEC will be key. -- Borzello

Illinois Fighting Illini | C | Jr.

Ivisic is one half of one of the country's top frontcourts, along with his twin brother (Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic), and will have the opportunity to build on last season's performance (13.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.2 BPG). And the buzz has started: He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media, and is ranked 12th in EvanMiya's preseason rankings. -- Medcalf

Florida Gators | G | So.

Fland looked as good as advertised at the start of last season, averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists over the first 18 games -- including 20 points and seven assists in a win over Michigan at Madison Square Garden. But he suffered a hand injury in January and didn't play again until the NCAA tournament. Now at Florida, Fland is going to be asked to lead the Gators in their quest for a second straight title. -- Borzello

play 3:02 Florida relives national championship, lists new changes Todd Golden, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh join the set to discuss when it hit them that the Gators were champions and announce that Haugh will be starting in a new position.

Kentucky Wildcats | F | So.

By all accounts, Quaintance held his own in a preseason scrimmage against Cooper Flagg last season before he blossomed into an All-Big 12 defensive team selection at Arizona State. According to coach Mark Pope, Quaintance has had a miraculous recovery after tearing his ACL in February and having surgery in March. If Quaintance (9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 BPG) can be healthy -- the team hasn't announced a return date -- he might be the missing component for a Kentucky squad that craves a ninth national title. -- Medcalf

Oregon Ducks | C | Sr.

It has been a long road for Bittle to live up to the five-star status he had coming out of high school. A fifth-year 7-foot senior, Bittle barely played as a freshman, saw a bigger role as a sophomore and played only five games as a junior. He finally broke out last season, averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while playing like one of the best centers in college basketball. -- Borzello

North Carolina Tar Heels | F | Fr.

Wilson went viral over the summer for his on-camera trash talk about NC State, Wake Forest and Duke, months before he'd ever played his first college game. But the five-star recruit out of Georgia wasn't all talk. The 6-9 forward's confidence has been noticed by his teammates and coach Hubert Davis, who has praised Wilson for his playmaking and assertiveness. North Carolina is entering the season with its lowest top-25 ranking in 20 years, but Wilson's presence raises the ceiling of the program. -- Medcalf

Ohio State Buckeyes | G | Sr.

Thornton is often too strong for opposing point guards to handle, which has helped him develop into a remarkably efficient offensive player. He shot a career-high 50.1% from the field and 42.4% from 3 in a high-usage role that resulted in him averaging 17.7 points and 4.6 assists last season. Thornton will now hope to lead the Buckeyes to their first NCAA tournament since he arrived in Columbus three seasons ago. -- Borzello

Louisville Cardinals | G | Fr.

"I put expectations on myself and that's all I'm worried about, and getting this team to where it has been ... and [trying] to bring a national championship back to the city." Brown, a five-star recruit and the projected No. 5 draft pick, said during his team's media day. And he can back those words up. The 6-4 guard is one the most well-rounded young players in his class -- and the country. -- Medcalf

play 1:49 Mikel Brown Jr.'s lookaway 3 caps All American 3-point contest victory Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. puts on a show to win the McDonald's All American 3-point contest.

BYU Cougars | G | Sr.

Saunders finds himself in a different role this season with the arrival of AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he found himself near the top of the Big 12 scoring ranks again. He averaged 16.5 points and shot 43.2% from 3 last season, and with the newcomers taking defensive attention away from Saunders this season, those shooting numbers could rise. The preseason buzz about him is overwhelmingly positive. -- Borzello

Alabama Crimson Tide | G | So.

Although Alabama lost to Duke by 20 points in the Elite Eight, Philon's performance -- 16 points (including 3-for-6 from 3), 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals -- offered proof he is ready to lead a team that lost a strong nucleus in the offseason. The 6-4 guard now has a better understanding of the way Nate Oats wants to play, which will help him as he transitions to a new role with the program. -- Medcalf

Houston Cougars | G | Sr.

After transferring from Oklahoma, it looked for the first two months of the season as if Uzan might not be an ideal fit with Kelvin Sampson's system. Through 17 games, he was averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and shooting 42.6% from the field. But over the next 20, Uzan put up 14.3 points and 4.1 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field and 51.9% from 3. He withdrew his name from the NBA draft at the deadline, and will look to get Houston back to the title game. -- Borzello

Florida Gators | F | Jr.

Haugh made the most of the opportunity for more playing time after Alex Condon suffered a midseason ankle injury. Along with returners Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten, Haugh makes up the best frontcourt in the country. Todd Golden has said he wants to use the 6-9 forward (9.8 PPG) as a high-low threat who can challenge opponents from both the perimeter and paint. -- Medcalf

UConn Huskies | F | Sr.

Karaban played a complementary role during his first two seasons in Storrs, winning back-to-back national championships and starting 77 games for those teams. Following the UConn roster's massive exodus to the NBA, his junior season didn't go as smoothly, including multiple missed games because of various injuries. With more continuity and a more experienced supporting cast this season, Karaban is well-positioned to make another run at All-American status. -- Borzello

Tennessee Volunteers | F | Fr.

Rick Barnes praised Ament, a five-star recruit and projected first-round draft pick, telling reporters at SEC media day that the freshman is "learning to do things at a level that he's never had to." The 6-9 forward will be a perimeter presence for Barnes and an impossible matchup for most opponents Tennessee faces this season. The biggest question will be about Ament's ability to handle stronger players at this level. -- Medcalf

Houston Cougars | F | Jr.

Can a player averaging 5.5 points be a potential first-round draft pick? We might find out soon enough. Tugler is a truly elite defensive player, anchoring the interior of one of the nation's best teams at that end of the court. He is only 6-8, but has a 7-6 wingspan, plays hard and can guard multiple positions. He is the perfect Kelvin Sampson big man. -- Borzello

Auburn Tigers | G | So.

There are 10 new players on Auburn's roster and a new head coach following the surprising retirement of Bruce Pearl the day before practice began. New coach Steven Pearl will rely heavily on Pettiford (11.6 PPG), the only returner from last season's Final Four team. This is his team now. The 6-1 guard will have to take on a leadership role, though, which will be a new challenge for him. -- Medcalf

Iowa Hawkeyes | G | Sr.

Stirtz's efficiency and production translated from Division II Northwest Missouri State to Drake, so why should he miss a beat going from the Missouri Valley to the Big Ten? He follows Ben McCollum to their third school together, and Stirtz's familiarity with the system should guarantee he remains one of the best point guards in college. He averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 assists last season, shooting 39.5% from 3 and developing into a potential first-round draft pick. -- Borzello

Florida Gators | F | Jr.

According to Todd Golden, the 6-11 forward who averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for last season's national title team was told by at least one NBA team that he would have been picked late in the first round or early in the second if he had stayed in the 2025 draft. Instead, he chose to return as the best player on a Florida team that hopes to repeat. -- Medcalf

Gonzaga Bulldogs | F | Sr.

Ike's 2024-25 season ended with him scoring 27 points and making a season-high two 3s against Houston, so Mark Few will hope that momentum carries over to 2025-26. The 6-9 forward is one of the most consistently productive big men in the country, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds last season while shooting nearly 60% from the field and getting to the free throw line at a high rate. -- Borzello

Kentucky Wildcats | G | Sr.

The SEC Preseason Player of the Year was a rock for the Wildcats in Mark Pope's first season in Lexington. The 6-4 wing who averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals was one of two players on the roster to start every game, and one of four to appear in all 36 games. Kentucky dealt with injuries all of last season, and Oweh's durability helped stabilize a team that reached the Sweet 16. He should remain an anchor. -- Medcalf

Kansas State Wildcats | G | Jr.

Haggerty earned second-team All-American status last season, then opted to return to college after going through the predraft process. He transferred from Memphis to Kansas State, where Jerome Tang will hope Haggerty's incredible production will come with him. He has been among the nation's stat-sheet stuffers at both of his previous schools, averaging a combined 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past two seasons. -- Borzello

Purdue Boilermakers | F | Sr.

One of Braden Smith's toughest competitors for Big Ten Player of the Year -- and perhaps the Wooden Award, too -- is on his own team. Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.2 APG) probably deserves more credit for helping Purdue maintain its edge in the paint after two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey turned pro: the 6-9 forward shot 61% from inside the arc in Big Ten play. -- Medcalf

UCLA Bruins | G | Sr.

There won't be too many more transformative transfers than Dent, who should singlehandedly change coach Mick Cronin's offense. He's among the nation's toughest players to keep out of the lane, consistently beating his defender to get into the paint and then either finishing in traffic or dishing to an open teammate. He ranked in the top 15 nationally in both scoring (20.4) and assists (6.4) last season at New Mexico. -- Borzello

NC State Wolfpack | F | Sr.

Williams nearly led his former Texas Tech team to a win over Florida in the Elite Eight, before the Gators' wild comeback in the final minutes. When he entered the transfer portal after averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 2024-25, he immediately became one of the top targets in the country before he picked NC State and new head coach Will Wade. A season after winning only 12 games -- two years after an unprecedented Final Four run -- NC State could return to the NCAA tournament field with Williams as the program's new star. -- Medcalf

St. John's Red Storm | F | Sr.

He didn't win Big East Player of the Year last season, but if you'd asked coaches around the league which player they would most want to anchor their team, Ejiofor's name might have come up the most often. He's supremely efficient on the offensive end, shooting nearly 64% from the field. He's also one of the best offensive rebounders in the country, and one of the best shot blockers in the Big East. He also led the league in free throw rate. Ejiofor will get all the recognition he deserves this season. -- Borzello

Duke Blue Devils | F | Fr.

He's a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, four-time state champion (one national title), two-time gold medalist and a projected top-five NBA draft pick. The 6-6 five-star forward, who ranked third in his class, might not have AJ Dybantsa's explosiveness or Darryn Peterson's playmaking ability, but it won't be a shock if Boozer has the most impressive debut of the 2025 recruiting class. He is the most polished freshman in college basketball, and according to coach Jon Scheyer, has also been one of the team's most vocal players. -- Medcalf

play 0:19 Cameron Boozer wins men's Gatorade Player of the Year Cameron Boozer is honored at the ESPYS for being the men's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Michigan Wolverines | F | Sr.

Lendeborg passed up the opportunity to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, withdrawing his name near the deadline and heading to Michigan to play for Dusty May. He was extremely productive over the past two seasons at UAB, and is coming off a campaign in which he averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The way May spoke about him at Big Ten media day, it sounds as if the Wolverines are ready to use Lendeborg in really creative ways. -- Borzello

Kansas Jayhawks | G | Fr.

Bill Self has coached some of the top players in college basketball during his decorated career, including Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins. But over the summer, Self said Peterson -- the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft -- is the best freshman he has ever coached at this stage of a season. The 6-6 guard has few weaknesses. Self rarely allows freshmen to lead his teams, but Peterson will do just that, which speaks to the trust his head coach has in him. -- Medcalf

play 0:23 Darryn Peterson soars for an impressive putback slam No. 2 overall prospect and Kansas commit Darryn Peterson slams home the putback jam for the West.

Texas Tech Red Raiders | F | So.

Among players not named Cooper Flagg, there might not have been a better player than Toppin over the second half of last season. He was putting up legitimate video-game numbers: 41 points and 15 rebounds against Arizona State, 32 points and 12 rebounds against Oklahoma State, 30 points and 14 rebounds against Colorado, then 19.3 points and 11.0 rebounds with four double-doubles in four NCAA tournament games. It's hard to see Toppin not being a consensus All-American this season. -- Borzello

BYU Cougars | F | Fr.

Fifteen years ago, BYU's campus enjoyed "Jimmer Mania" as Jimmer Fredette became a rock star in Provo, led the program to the Sweet 16 and won a Wooden Award. This season, BYU is pushing for its first trip to the Final Four with Dybantsa -- the top recruit in the 2025 SC Next Top 100 class and a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft -- in Kevin Young's second season. The Cougars have never before had a player like the 6-9 explosive wing. -- Medcalf

play 2:10 AJ Dybantsa: Sweet 16 is the bare minimum goal for BYU AJ Dybantsa joins Skubie Mageza to discuss BYU, his favorite thing about Utah and his NBA comps.

Purdue Boilermakers | G | Sr.

Smith is the preseason Wooden Award favorite and gets the edge over the elite freshmen at the top of the 2025 class. He has improved in each of his previous three seasons at Purdue, starting from day one as a freshman -- despite being an unranked recruit -- and is now cementing himself as the best point guard in the country. He took a massive step forward offensively last season after the departure of Zach Edey, averaging a career high 15.8 points to go with 8.7 assists (second in the country), while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. Now the question heading into his senior season is: Can he and Matt Painter lead the Boilermakers to the program's first national championship? -- Borzello