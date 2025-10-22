Bilas' men's NCAA basketball 2025 preseason All-America teams

More than 200 days will have passed between the end of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season and the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

As the offseason has unfolded -- with the final wave of recruits making their commitments, veteran players finding new homes via the portal and reports coming out of early practices -- the Bilastrator has been evaluating what to expect when the new season tips on Monday, Nov. 3.

From a first team that shares only three selections with the AP's preseason picks to an all-defensive team (that no governing body actually awards at a national level), let's run through my preseason All-America teams.

First team

Braden Smith, Purdue

The best point guard in college basketball dished out 8.7 assists per game last season (second in the nation) to earn unanimous AP preseason All-America honors heading into his final year at Purdue. Smith is tough, a clutch performer and key to the Boilermakers' first preseason AP Top 25 No. 1 ranking.

Donovan Dent, UCLA

Dent is one of the best pick-and-roll guards in the country who should be a difference-maker for Mick Cronin and the Bruins, a year after elevating the New Mexico Lobos onto the NCAA tournament bubble with top-15 marks in points (20.4 PPG) and assists (6.4 APG).

P.J. Haggerty, Kansas State

Haggerty should exceed his already elite scoring production from the past two seasons to promote himself from second- to first-team All-America honors. He averaged 21.2 PPG for Tulsa in 2023-24 and 21.7 PPG for Memphis in 2024-25 (good for third in the country).

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The only player who was top-3 in scoring (18.2 PPG) and rebounding (9.4 RPG) in the Big 12 last season, Toppin is one of the best players in the country. The walking highlight reel averaged a double-double (19.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG) while leading the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in March.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg saw his NBA draft stock rise into the bottom of the first round this June, after a season at UAB. A dominant rim protector (his 11.4 blocks per game were third in the country), the big man also led the Blazers in scoring (17.7), rebounds (11.4) and assists (4.2). He decided to return to college and should be a presence on both ends of the floor for Michigan.

Second team

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 class of 2025, Dybantsa has the length and athleticism to go with a competitive drive to lead the Cougars on an even deeper NCAA tournament run after making the Sweet 16 less than eight months ago. Expect to hear a lot about BYU's biggest star since Jimmer Fredette.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Another highly touted recruit with a real case to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Peterson could be the most talented freshman to ever play for Bill Self. He's a dynamic scorer and playmaker and should carry the offense in Lawrence.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer and the freshmen-led Blue Devils have big shoes to fill in Durham. But the son of former Duke star Carlos Boozer has experience to lean on. A double-double threat, he is one of the most decorated high school players ever.

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Oweh has blossomed under coach Mark Pope, upping his scoring from 11.4 PPG with Oklahoma in 2023-24 to 16.2 PPG with Kentucky in 2024-25. The big man attacks in transition and should have an even bigger season with the roster closer to full health.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Coach Rick Barnes has called Ament -- the fourth and final freshman to make the second-team cut -- the No. 1 player in this 2025 class. Whether that turns out to be true or not, it's clear Ament will have a significant role for the Volunteers from season tip.

Third team

Darrion Williams, NC State

Recently named the ACC preseason Player of the Year after earning All-Big 12 honors with Texas Tech on 15.1 PPG and 3.6 APG marks last season, Williams will have even more opportunities to generate offense as the cornerstone of Will Wade's first team in Raleigh.

Emanuel Sharp is one of a few key returning players for the reigning runner-up Houston Cougars. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

One of Houston's key leaders to return after last season's title game loss, Sharp should carry enough of the offensive share vacated by LJ Cryer to outperform his 12.6 PPG scoring of the past two seasons.

Alex Condon, Florida

One of the most skilled big men in college basketball returns to once again play a leading role for the reigning champion Gators. Expect more from Condon on the glass (7.5 RPG in 2024-25) and offense (10.6 PPG in 2024-25).

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

After earning an honorable mention nod and finishing inside the top 20 nationally in scoring (20.1 PPG), Kaufman-Renn should break through as a full-fledged All-America selection -- if he and Smith can lead Purdue to a season worthy of the Boilermakers' preseason No. 1 ranking.

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

The only returner from last season's Final Four team, Pettiford should see a sizable increase in his workload. He stepped up for the Tigers during the NCAA tournament with 15.2 points and 3.4 assists -- averages higher than his regular-season numbers.

Honorable mentions

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Alex Karaban, UConn

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Tucker DeVries, Indiana

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Richie Saunders, BYU

All-defensive team

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Mouhamed Dioubate, Kentucky

Maliq Brown, Duke

All-freshman team

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina