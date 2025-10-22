Open Extended Reactions

With two former G League players recently committing to play for Division I schools, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he doesn't "respect" the NCAA powerbrokers who've allowed those moves to happen.

"I am going to get myself in trouble, but I listen to people talk about how kids changed. Kids aren't the problem, we're the problem," Izzo told reporters Tuesday. "This was sprung on us again yesterday where a guy can be in the G League for two or three years and then all of a sudden, he's eligible. Most of my people knew nothing about it. ... I'm not real excited about the NCAA or whoever is making these decisions, without talking to us, just letting it go. They're afraid they're going to get sued."

On Monday, London Johnson -- a former four-star recruit who has averaged 7.6 points per game over three seasons in the G League -- announced his commitment to Louisville. Last month, another G League player, Thierry Darlan, announced his commitment to Santa Clara.

Both moves seem to defy the NCAA's previous amateurism and eligibility rules, which barred any players who'd previously competed for money at a professional level from playing Division I basketball.

Per the NCAA's Division I manual, any athlete who has been compensated as a professional beyond "actual and necessary expenses" -- a category that includes health insurance, meals, lodging and transportation -- cannot play college basketball. But the NCAA has bent those rules recently for multiple international prospects who've participated in professional leagues overseas.

The murkiness presented by the name, image and likeness and revenue share eras have made the line between professional and amateur more gray than it has ever been.

Darlan, who is from the Central African Republic, played in the NBA Academy Africa program. His admission is more in line with the other international professionals who've recently secured Division I eligibility. While he was the first G League player in history to be granted eligibility to play college basketball, Johnson's commitment as a player without those international ties could be even more groundbreaking -- and destructive, according to Izzo.

"Someone is going to say, 'Well, if they go pro and it doesn't work out, they should be able to come back,'" said Izzo, who added that college basketball has "no rules" right now.

"Well, what about the freshmen you recruited there? That's somebody's son and he thinks he's got himself a good place, and all of a sudden, shazam, they pull out of their hat and bring a 21- or 22-year-old in [from the G League]. To me, it's ridiculous. It's embarrassing, and I love my job. I don't respect my profession, and I don't respect whoever is doing that. Whoever made those decisions because they're afraid that a lawyer is going to sue them, sooner or later, you've got to fight the fight. ... Maybe I'm the dummy, but I'll never agree to that stuff."

The G League could create another talent pipeline for collegiate talent, which Izzo called a slippery slope for the sport.

"The NCAA has got to regroup. They've got to regroup. That's my opinion -- only my opinion. Don't be mad at anybody else. Be mad at us, but I'm not going to be mad at the players. I'm going to be mad at the adults in the room, and so don't blame the players anymore. Blame the adults that make the decisions, that allow some of these ridiculous things to happen." Michigan State coach Tom Izzo

He joked, however, that the "silver lining" is that he might call Magic Johnson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and other former Michigan State stars who've had success in the NBA since the NCAA's stance on former professionals being allowed to play college basketball appears to be changing. But he also made it clear that he doesn't view the issue as a laughing matter.

He said he's most concerned about high school seniors, who could lose their spots to G League players with professional experience, which could encourage even more young players in the future to enter the transfer portal.

He also said the lack of communication from decision-makers was troubling and he challenged the NCAA to consider the "unintended consequences" of the recent moves.

"The NCAA has got to regroup. They've got to regroup," Izzo said. "That's my opinion -- only my opinion. Don't be mad at anybody else. Be mad at us, but I'm not going to be mad at the players. I'm going to be mad at the adults in the room, and so don't blame the players anymore. Blame the adults that make the decisions, that allow some of these ridiculous things to happen. And then the unintended consequences hurt kids that are trying to do it the right way with a process, not jumping around. And that's my 2 cents, so put that wherever you want."