Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big 12 might boast the top two picks in next summer's NBA draft -- but both Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and BYU wing AJ Dybantsa say the NBA isn't on their minds right now.

Speaking at Big 12 media day on Wednesday, Peterson -- a five-star recruit and 6-foot-6 guard who is projected to go No. 1 in ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft -- said he's focused on helping the Jayhawks win this season, not the chatter about his future.

"I handle it by not even paying any attention to it," Peterson told ESPN. "I'm just going to go out and play and win games."

Peterson on Wednesday was tabbed as Big 12 preseason freshman of the year and a unanimous selection to the all-Big 12 preseason first team. Dybantsa, the 6-foot-9 standout who is projected to be drafted second, was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.

The buzz around Dybantsa grew on Saturday when he recorded 30 points (10-for-19), 7 rebounds and 3 steals in BYU's 90-89 exhibition loss to Nebraska. Dybantsa said playing a road game against the Huskers was a good experience, despite the loss.

"I think that not everybody had their best game. Some people had jitters," he said. "It was the first college game for the freshmen or their first game with BYU or their first game on the biggest stage. I like the Big 12 level, but I learned a lot. I felt more comfortable getting into an exhibition and just getting to [compete] out there, getting to learn the away crowds, how away games are. I never really played a crazy away game, so that was fun."

But the speculation about him potentially being the No. 1 pick -- and maybe battling his Big 12 peer Peterson in the pursuit -- is something Dybantsa has tried to avoid, too.

"I think me and [Peterson] probably have similar mindsets, obviously, playing with him since I'll say my freshman year," Dybantsa said. "I don't think he is too worried about [going No. 1 overall]. I think he's just really trying to prove himself as a college player and he's probably got the same goal as me: to go out and win."

Peterson said his only focus right now is to be a great leader for the Jayhawks and adjust to college life.

"I lead by example and I'm trying to do all the right stuff, both on and off the court," he said. "I think that's good for the team if you can see a young guy coming in and doing that."

While Dybantsa and Peterson were the focus of Wednesday's event, another NBA prospect's name was mentioned, too.

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins, following his team's 96-71 exhibition loss at Duke on Tuesday night, hopped on a plane to Kansas City with his players for Big 12 media day.

Dawkins, a former Duke star, said freshman Cameron Boozer -- the two-time national Gatorade player of the year and projected No. 3 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft -- has the talent to excel at the next level after he scored 33 points (4-for-7 from 3) in the win.

"He's terrific. He's a great basketball player and he still has room to grow," Dawkins said Wednesday. "I mean, I'm watching him out there and the thing that stood out more than anything is that it was a really good basketball game and his competitive spirit, you saw him raise his level and that's what the great players do. They're able to raise their level in those moments and I saw him do that.

"When I saw that happen, I knew exactly who he's going to be. He's going to be a great college player and he's going to be a terrific pro."