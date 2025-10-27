Dick Vitale's men's college basketball teams, storylines to watch

The second day of SEC Basketball Media Days brings big personalities and confident predictions as they compete for the top of the leaderboard at the SEC Network arcade. (2:38)

This season is gonna be Awesome, with a capital A!

College hoops fans, get ready -- your favorite time of year is back! I'm talking about buzzer-beaters, Diaper Dandies and Prime Time Players (PTPers) lighting up the court from coast to coast. And guess what? Yours truly is back, too, and I can't wait to tip off the season calling the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4: Duke vs. Texas in Charlotte, North Carolina, baby!

That's right, we're coming to the Queen City to start the party with some fireworks (8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN).

But before we get there, let me give you 12 reasons why I'm fired up for the 2025-26 college basketball season!

Alex Condon's decision to return to Florida boosts the outlook for Todd Golden's team in 2025-26. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

1. Florida is GUNNING for history

Can you say back-to-back national champs, baby? Florida's roster is deeper than the Atlantic Ocean, with Alex Condon returning after pulling out of the NBA draft. He's a shot blocker, rebounder and low-post beast. Add in Rueben Chinyelu's rim protection and Thomas Haugh's stretch-four skills, and you've got a paint presence that will punish opponents.

But here's the kicker: Todd Golden added two electric guards in Boogie Fland, a five-star dynamo who can light it up from deep, and Xaivian Lee, a combo guard from Princeton who's as slick as they come. This team's got talent, size, experience and a coach who knows how to push the right buttons. The Gators are chasing a rare repeat -- and they've got the juice to do it!

2. Cameron Boozer takes the torch at DUUUUKE!

It's the Boozer Brothers era in Durham. Cameron Boozer is the most complete freshman in the country, a double-double machine with NBA polish. And he's bringing his twin, Cayden, along for the ride. Cameron is considered one of the top contenders to go No. 1 in the 2026 NBA draft, alongside Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. Also in Jon Scheyer's No. 1 recruiting class in America are Dame Sarr, Nikolas Khamenia and Sebastian Wilkins. Duke also brings back Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II, three rising stars ready to take the next leap. The talent's there, the depth is scary and Cameron Indoor Stadium is gonna be rockin' every night. Watch out, ACC. Duke's comin', baby!

3. Houston has liftoff!

You thought Houston was done after losing LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts? Think again. This squad is stacked like flapjacks at a Sunday brunch. The Cougars return Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Joseph Tugler and Mercy Miller -- all key contributors from last year's title game run. And then, boom! They added Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell, two five-star standouts, both likely first-round NBA draft picks. Kelvin Sampson's culture of toughness, discipline and defense is a proven formula, and this roster is as complete as any in America.

4. Cal's new blueprint at Arkansas is a WHOLE NEW HOG

It's John Calipari like you've never seen him. Gone is the all-freshmen formula; now, it's experience plus elite youth. Year 2 in Fayetteville looks on fire with Karter Knox returning to lead a group that includes D.J. Wagner, Billy Richmond III and Trevon Brazile -- that guy's a pogo stick with a jump shot. Cal also brought in five-star backcourt monsters Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, plus big men Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle to bang down low. This team is more physical, more mature and more dangerous than last year's Sweet 16 squad. Don't be shocked if the Hogs make their first Final Four since they were Rollin' with Nolan.

Wooden Award favorite Braden Smith aims to win Purdue its first national championship this year. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

5. Braden Smith, assist king in waiting

Purdue's Smith is the floor general of the nation. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists last year, and he's got his eyes set on Bobby Hurley's all-time NCAA assist record. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner is smart, steady and runs the offense like a maestro with a baton. He's flanked by Trey Kaufman-Renn, a 20-point scorer who took over last year for Zach Edey like a boss. With a veteran core, strong supporting cast and national title expectations, Purdue enters the season as a legitimate favorite to cut down the nets in April and finally bring that elusive national title back to the Big Ten. It's go time in West Lafayette.

6. The Little Apple's big bite: Kansas State's P.J. power!

P.J. Haggerty, the American Player of the Year, dropped 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists a night at Memphis, and now he's Jerome Tang's main man in Manhattan, Kansas. He's got that slashing style, can draw fouls, create for others and score at all three levels. His 3-point shot improved and he's a very efficient scorer whose speed allows him to score with ease in transition. He plays strong on-ball defense and is not afraid to use his body near the rim and finish tough shots. Kansas State has missed the tournament the past two years, but this guy changes everything. With Akron's Nate Johnson and Serbian sensation Andrej Kostic joining him in the backcourt, the Wildcats could be dancing in March -- and doing some damage once they get there.

7. The Bluegrass Rivalry in the NIL era

Two proud programs, two coaches in their second year with their respective teams, and a whole lotta barking flying around. Kentucky's Mark Pope went wild in the portal, pulling in Jaland Lowe (Pitt), Kam Williams (Tulane), Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama) and top-five NBA prospect Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State). The Wildcats are big, fast and defense-first.

Over at Louisville, Pat Kelsey brought in a five-star recruit and potential NBA Lottery pick in Mikel Brown Jr., who made a gold medal run with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He's a lightning-quick point guard with one of the smoothest jumpers in the game. Add Germany's Sananda Fru along with three 1,000-point scorers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and J'Vonne Hadley, and this group of Cardinals can light it up. Both teams are Final Four contenders, and if the bracket gods smile, they might meet again in March Madness.

8. The Big East brawl

You want old-school toughness with new-school talent? After winning back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies are back in title-hunting mode with a reloaded roster featuring elite shooters, top-tier freshmen and a deep bench.

Rick Pitino's St. John's is bringing New York City fire to every game. The Red Storm won their first Big East regular-season crown since 1985 last year. This year's mix of vets and freshmen looks Final Four ready. Together, these programs have created a talent-rich top tier in the Big East, drawing national attention and restoring the league's reputation as one of the premier basketball conferences in the country. Their success not only boosts the Big East's visibility, it intensifies competition across college basketball, challenging the other power conferences on the national stage.

Baylor's Tounde Yessoufou is one of many top international players in college basketball this season. Ben Jackson/Getty Images

9. International infusion: It's a global game, baby!

Over 70 international players joined high-major rosters this year. Wow! You've got Dame Sarr (Italy) at Duke, Luka Bogavac (Montenegro) at North Carolina, Tounde Yessoufou (Benin) at Baylor, Oscar Cluff (Australia) at Purdue, just to name a few. Illinois alone has Croatian twins (Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic), a Serbian point guard (Mihailo Petrovic) and a Montenegrin forward (David Mirkovic). That's an Olympic roster. These international stars bring skill, maturity and a pro mindset. They're changing the way teams are built, and the way the game is played. I'm excited to see the influence they're bringing.

10. The race for No. 1 has Diaper Dandies dominating!

It's a freshman takeover. Darryn Peterson at Kansas is the top recruit in the land. Even Peterson's coach, Bill Self, called him the best player he has ever recruited. AJ Dybantsa at BYU? A 6-foot-9 highlight reel! Cameron Boozer at Duke is NBA ready right now. And don't sleep on Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse) or Nate Ament (Tennessee), another Swiss Army knife. The Diaper Dandies list grows even deeper when you throw in Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr. at Houston, Tounde Yessoufou at Baylor, Koa Peat at Arizona and Caleb Wilson at North Carolina. This draft class could rival 2003's, baby. We're talkin' Carmelo, LeBron, Bosh and Wade vibes!

11. Feast Week frenzy!

We start the college season with some heavyweight matchups, and I, for one, won't miss a minute. The Champions Classic hits Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 with Kentucky vs. Michigan State (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Duke vs. Kansas (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). NBA scouts have already circled their calendars. Then the action shifts to Vegas: The Players Era Festival has 18 top men's programs -- including Alabama, Houston, Gonzaga, Kansas, Tennessee, Baylor and St. John's -- battling for bragging rights and big-time NIL exposure. It's the biggest non-March Madness event ever. It's a three-day basketball bonanza!

12. #NewRules, smarter hoops!

Let's talk strategy, baby! This season brings coaches' challenges, cleaner continuous motion rules and clearer foul guidelines. Officials can now call just one shot clock off if there's a malfunction -- no more double stoppages. The changes are aimed at speeding up the game and giving teams more control in key moments. It's gonna be smarter, sharper and smoother on the court. I, for one, like the changes.

And now, the main event, baby. Get your popcorn ready. Nov. 4 is the date, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte is the place for the Dick Vitale Invitational featuring Duke vs. Texas. We've got super freshmen, electric energy and two blue bloods battling under the bright lights. And I'll be there on the call to start my season.

Let's get this party started, baby! I'm talking PTPer after PTPer, big-time performances and March Madness dreams being built every night. College hoops is back, and I just can't wait!