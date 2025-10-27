Open Extended Reactions

Adam Njie Jr., who averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 assists at Iona last season, has been withheld from competition because of "eligiblity concerns," Dayton announced Sunday.

Last season, Njie earned a spot on the all-MAAC rookie team following a strong freshman season with the Gaels before he transferred to Dayton, which was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10's preseason poll.

"The University of Dayton has been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns related to Adam Njie, connected to matters that occurred prior to his enrollment at the University," Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan said in a statement. "In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time."

Njie and his agents did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment.

He made 28 starts for Iona last season.