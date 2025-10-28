Open Extended Reactions

Gonzaga forward Tyon Grant-Foster has been granted a preliminary injunction by a Spokane County judge, allowing him to play for the Bulldogs this season.

The NCAA had denied Grant-Foster's appeal for an eligibility waiver earlier this month.

Grant-Foster's eligibility case was a complicated one. Originally a member of the high school class of 2018, he played two seasons at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to Kansas. He played 22 games for the Jayhawks in 2020-2021 and then transferred to DePaul.

At halftime of the Blue Demons' first game of the 2021-22 season, Grant-Foster collapsed in the locker room and was rushed to the hospital. He underwent multiple heart surgeries and missed the next 16 months.

He returned to the court at Grand Canyon for the 2023-24 season, winning WAC Player of the Year honors after averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. He led the Lopes to the NCAA tournament and the program's first NCAA tournament win over Saint Mary's. He followed that up with averages of 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

The NCAA considered Grant-Foster's two years at Indian Hills and two years at Grand Canyon as his four years of eligibility, while Grant-Foster's lawyers argued that the blanket waiver given to former junior college transfers in December 2024 gives him another year.

Monday's development is a notable one for Gonzaga, as Grant-Foster is a candidate to start up front alongside preseason All-WCC first-teamers Graham Ike and Braden Huff. He went directly from the courthouse to Gonzaga's exhibition game against Western Oregon, which started less than an hour after Judge Marla Polin's ruling.

No. 21 Gonzaga opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.