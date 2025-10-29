Take a look back at Sister Jean's time as chaplain of Loyola-Chicago, including the school's Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018. (2:03)

Loyola-Chicago men's basketball players will wear a patch on their jerseys this season to honor Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved, longtime chaplain who died earlier this month.

Loyola announced its plans Tuesday in a social media post that included the caption, "Our biggest fan will be with us all season long."

Sister Jean, who became a folk hero during the Ramblers' Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, died Oct. 9 at the age of 106.

Sister Jean -- born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919, then taking the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937 -- joined the staff at Loyola-Chicago in 1991. Three years later, she became part of the basketball team, first as an academic adviser before transitioning to chaplain. Health issues caused her to step down from her role in August.

She was the Ramblers' No. 1 fan, and that was on display during the 2018 NCAA tournament when, as the No. 11 seed, they went on an improbable run to the Final Four, ultimately losing to Michigan.

Sister Jean, 98 at the time, was with them every step of the way, praying for the team -- and its opponents -- before each game and encouraging the Ramblers to play hard, play together and play smart.

Loyola-Chicago opens its season Monday at home against Cleveland State.

