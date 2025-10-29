Open Extended Reactions

Dooney Johnson, the No. 28 recruit in the 2027 class per ESPN, has committed to Gonzaga, two days after his official visit to the school, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 wing from Milwaukee is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Mark Few's program since Chet Holmgren (No. 1), Hunter Sallis (No. 16) and Nolan Hickman (No. 24) all signed with the Bulldogs in the 2021 class.

Johnson picked the Bulldogs over multiple schools, such as Indiana, Syracuse, LSU, Missouri and Wake Forest. Marquette and Wisconsin coveted the local product, too.

Johnson earned all-state honors last season as a sophomore when he averaged 25.5 PPG and 8.2 RPG for Milwaukee Juneau High school.

"It was a really good process," Johnson told ESPN exclusively about his commitment to Gonzaga. "Me and Gonzaga have been talking all throughout the year. The conversation we've had has been great. We made that connection in person and over the phone. Going on the official visit, it really solidified it for me."

The four-star recruit said he plans to remain in the 2027 class.

On Monday, Johnson and his family took an official visit to Gonzaga on the same night Tyon Grant-Foster was cleared by a judge to play this season after he'd initially been denied an extra year of eligibility.

Johnson said the support around Grant-Foster, a class of 2018 recruit who has missed multiple seasons due to injuries and cardiac ailments, was a factor in his decision.

"It was more so how they carried themselves and the brotherhood they had," Johnson said. "It was how they all fought for him and went to court for him and really came together in these tough moments. It really meant a lot. Even with me coming down at that time, they still took care of me. It made me feel special. It made my family feel special."

Johnson's father, Torre Johnson Jr., said his son's commitment proves that a blue-collar city like Milwaukee can produce high-level Division I talent. Previously, the city has had many of its top stars pick prep schools at this stage in their careers.

"We represent the Milwaukee kids," he said. "That's another reason why we stayed in Milwaukee and didn't go to a prep school. I personally wanted to prove and show that if you guys work hard, you can make it out of a Milwaukee public school and go Division I."

Torre Johnson Jr.'s connection to an NBA standout also influenced his son's choice to play for Mark Few's program. He coached Jalen Suggs, the former Gonzaga star and Orlando Magic guard, on the grassroots circuit when he was in fifth grade. That started a bond between Suggs and Johnson, which influenced his commitment on Wednesday.

"That's my guy," Johnson said. "I've always looked up to him."

He said he plans to bring more wins to Gonzaga and help the program chase a national title.

"Coach Few is a winner," he said. "Gonzaga is a winner. It's a great program."