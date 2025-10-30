Open Extended Reactions

Five-star forward Caleb Gaskins announced his commitment to Miami on Thursday, giving first-year head coach Jai Lucas his first five-star recruit.

Gaskins chose the Hurricanes over Florida and Texas A&M, taking official visits to all three of his finalists.

"[Miami] was my first visit, and I was a little nervous," Gaskins told ESPN. "Everyone on campus made me feel welcome. My academic meeting went great and the people on campus were great. The environment of the school fit me. I am a big family person, and Miami is a close-knit place."

He became a priority for Miami shortly after Lucas took over, and even more so when Andrew Moran -- Gaskins' former high school coach -- joined the Hurricanes' staff.

"As soon as Lucas got the job he reached out to me," Gaskins said. "Coach Lucas is an honest and genuine guy. I trust him as a person and a coach. In my heart, it is the best decision to get to the next level. From top to bottom the whole staff took time to get to know about me and my game. They had a plan for me on my strengths and weaknesses."

A 6-foot-8 forward from Florida, Gaskins played alongside Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer at Christopher Columbus High School (Florida) last season, winning a state title. He's ranked No. 16 in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2026, slotting in as the No. 5 power forward and the No. 3 player from the state of Florida.

Gaskins has made noticeable improvement in his 3-point shooting while still converting long 2-point shots and making strong power moves inside. He combines excellent footwork, touch and strength with a college-ready frame and a 7-1 wingspan. He can score via either post moves or straight-line drives when he opts to operate from the mid-post or in the paint. The biggest growth so far has been in his ability to process the game, and it shows in his decision making.

He averaged 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 15 games on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring with the Nightrydas Elite program, but was even better at the Peach Jam in July. Gaskins averaged 20.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in five games, shooting nearly 60% inside the arc and showing flashes of his perimeter shot, making five 3s in those five games.

Lucas established himself as one of the premier assistant coach recruiters in the country during his time on staffs at Duke, Kentucky and Texas, but now has his first five-star recruit since taking over as the head coach of Miami last spring. After being announced as Jim Larranaga's replacement, Lucas landed a pair of top-50 recruits -- Shelton Henderson, who originally committed to Duke while Lucas was there, and Dante Allen, a Miami native -- while also prioritizing the transfer portal.

Gaskins is the first Miami commit in the 2026 class.