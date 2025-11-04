Myron Medcalf breaks down some of the teams to look out for ahead of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season. (1:02)

Headed into its season opener against Texas on Tuesday night (8:45 ET, ESPN), No. 6 Duke boasts a 2-0 exhibition record, with its last win coming against No. 18 Tennessee.

That's due in large part to freshman star forward Cameron Boozer's video game-like numbers in those wins: The former five star prospect averaged 28.5 points, 17.5 rebounds and five assists in Duke's wins over the Vols and Central Florida.

Still, as mind-boggling as that production is, Andrew Moran -- Boozer's former coach at Columbus High School in Miami -- said he expects Boozer to produce at that level consistently all season. Boozer was picked by three ESPN experts as a preseason first-team All-American.

"He's that good," said Moran, now an assistant coach at the University of Miami. "He just understands the game at a high level, he's a machine on the glass and he scores so easy. That's not to say he won't have adjustments and times when he'll have to regroup and figure it out, but he'll always respond. He's just a winner, bottom line."

We had Moran dish on his top five Boozer moments during his reign at Columbus.

First state title (2022)

Boozer anchored a talented but young roster against an experienced Dr. Phillips squad. Against all odds, Boozer showed the full array of his skill set, pumping in 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 45-44 championship game win.

In Moran's words: "We were not supposed to win that game. They had three Power 4 kids and one All-American, but we found a way to get it done. He was killing in that game, and it was just a big moment because we'd never won a title before."

The Georgia takeover (2023)

Boozer led his team into a hostile environment at national hoops powerhouse Wheeler High School (Marietta, Georgia) against its duo of top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier and four-star big man Arrinten Page. After falling behind in the first half, Boozer shot 100 percent from the field in the second to lead his team to the win.

In Moran's words: "That was one of those games where I was really like, 'Wow, this is really impressive.' He was just so skilled and strong and always made the right plays. He just had it."

Winning a second Gatorade National Player of the Year award (2025)

Boozer is on a short list of players to win the prestigious award twice, first taking home the hardware as a sophomore, when he averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 blocks and won a state title. He was even more impressive as a senior, when he averaged 22.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2 steals to win his fourth state title and first Chipotle Nationals title.

In Moran's words: "It's a big deal to win that award once, but to win it twice was just surreal. It just speaks to how dominant a player that he is."

Triple-OT win over Gonzaga College High School (2024)

Boozer pulled out his clutch gene for a big win in a top-five matchup vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) in his senior year. He drained a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime and then another one at the end of the second overtime. Boozer finished with 31 points in an 85-79 win.

In Moran's words: "He just wasn't going to lose that game; he just wasn't. He's got that gene that kicks him into another gear. He steps up to the challenge every time."

Bringing home the Chipotle Nationals title (2025)

After getting rolled by Montverde Academy (Florida) in the Chipotle semifinals the previous year, Boozer came into the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on a mission, leading Columbus to the title after posting 11 points and eight rebounds in a 67-49 romp over Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas).

In Moran's words: "It wasn't one of his big-time statistical games, but once again, he was never going to let us lose. He was just focused on winning; didn't care about the stats. It was a surreal moment that we'll never forget. He's just one of those special players that are rare."