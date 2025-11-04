Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Regarded as one of the nation's top freshmen, BYU's AJ Dybantsa already had a pretty good idea of the energy basketball fans in Las Vegas provide as he prepared for his collegiate debut.

It was over the summer when Dybantsa sat in the front row near center court to see the Las Vegas Aces and felt the vibe at Michelob Ultra Arena inside Mandalay Bay, during what turned out to be the team's third WNBA championship campaign in four years.

The 18-year-old Dybantsa created his own electricity up the street on Monday night in front of more than 16,000 fans inside T-Mobile Arena -- a majority of whom wore BYU blue -- as he finished with 21 points and 6 rebounds to lead the eighth-ranked Cougars to a 71-66 win over Villanova in the Hall of Fame Series.

"I knew that the Aces have a huge fan base, so I wasn't really actually expecting it to be like what it was, but they show great support, and I love Vegas for that," Dybantsa said. "We have BYU fans everywhere, and they show support. It was damn near a home game for us, the amount of fans that were there. So I'm just very grateful for the fans and the Mormon community to show support."

Dybantsa, who did much of his damage in the second half by scoring 13 points to help fend off Villanova's late surge, including six points during a 10-0 BYU run that erased a two-point deficit and gave the Cougars a 67-59 lead with 1:50 left.

"He's one of the best high school players I've seen come out in a long time," Villanova coach Kevin Willard said. "He's the real deal."

Taking over a game is nothing new for Dybantsa, who was named MVP of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup after leading Team USA to a gold medal in Switzerland in July.

"USA always helps," said Dybantsa, who added that enrolling at BYU in April benefited him, as he was able to become familiar with his future teammates. "You've got to find a role, the practices are super competitive, (so) it definitely helped."

The Boston-area native said watching and talking to WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, NaLyssa Smith and coach Becky Hammon also helped him appreciate a different perspective.

"I'm trying to get more on the WNBA side, definitely," Dybantsa said. "I mean, they got a lot of talent. A'ja, doing what she's doing. Just trying to tap in a little bit, get as much knowledge."