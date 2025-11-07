Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech All-America forward JT Toppin is expected to make his season debut for the Red Raiders on Friday night against Sam Houston, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, Toppin missed the season opener against Lindenwood because of a lower-body injury.

Texas Tech will also have Washington State transfer LeJaun Watts, the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, against the Bearkats, sources said. Watts also missed the Lindenwood game with a lower-body injury.

After facing Sam Houston, the No. 10 Red Raiders play at No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday.