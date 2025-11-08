Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without Jarran Reed for at least the next four games after placing the veteran defensive tackle on injured reserve Saturday.

Reed has been listed on Seattle's injury reports the last two weeks with a wrist injury but played in their win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday night and was a full participant in practice all three days this week. Earlier Saturday, the Seahawks ruled him out for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, adding "thumb" to his injury designation.

The Seahawks also placed reserve wide receiver Dareke Young (quad) on IR. They signed receiver Cody White and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off their practice squad.

Additionally, they elevated rookie receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Patrick O'Connell off their practice squad to play against Arizona.

Seattle is dealing with several injuries at receiver. Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is questionable, Tory Horton (groin/shin) is doubtful and Jake Bobo (calf) is out. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) is also doubtful.