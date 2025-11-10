North Carolina guard Seth Trimble is out indefinitely after suffering a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout on Sunday, the school announced.

Trimble will undergo surgery this week.

"So sad for Seth," coach Hubert Davis said. "He's such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup."

A 6-foot-3 senior, Trimble moved into a full-time starting role this campaign after playing in 102 games over the last three seasons. He was crucial in North Carolina's win over Kansas on Friday, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists while guarding projected No. 1 draft pick Darryn Peterson at the other end.

Trimble had his best season in Chapel Hill in 2024-25, starting 18 games and averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds.

While Trimble is sidelined, look for Davis to lean more heavily on recently-cleared Montenegrin guard Luka Bogavac. Bogavac wasn't given the green light to suit up until last Monday, but has been a key contributor off the bench the first two games. West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell will also likely see a bigger role.

The Tar Heels host Radford on Tuesday (7 p.m., ACC Network).