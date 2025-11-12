Open Extended Reactions

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- The winningest coach in men's basketball doubled as a tour guide Monday. When Mike Krzyzewski and Duke arrived at West Point a day early for its Veterans Day game, they visited some of the academy's historic spots, including Trophy Point.

Many places brought back memories of Krzyzewski's time as a West Point cadet and basketball player under legendary coach Bobby Knight and his first head coaching stop 50 years ago.

As Krzyzewski reflected on his West Point time during a pregame speech Tuesday, it was the people that he remembered. Eleven of his former Army players lined up on the court to salute him.

"One of the most nostalgic things over the last 40 hours for me was to spend time with some of my former Army basketball players and West Point Prep players," Krzyzewski said.

Moments earlier, Army revealed a banner at Christl Arena for Krzyzewski's achievements, including 1,202 wins (the first 73 at West Point) and five national titles.

Krzyzewski started his speech by thanking servicemen and women and their families for sacrifices they have made to protect the country.

"To me, West Point was the basis of everything that I've done in my professional career," said Krzyzewski, who married his wife, Mickie, at the West Point Chapel after graduating from the academy in 1969.

"Sixty years ago when I was 18, I came here as cadet to the best leadership school in the world. It taught me how to be a leader," he said.

With Duke's roster lined up on one foul line and Army on the other, Krzyzewski finished with a poignant observation.

"Tonight is very special," Krzyzewski said. "You are not going to see 10 better guys all year in college basketball than the 10 guys that will be on the court for the 40 minutes you will watch.

"These young men represent the two best institutions in our country the United States Military Academy and Duke University."

The No. 4 Blue Devils used a 65-point second half to race past the Black Knights, 114-59, improving to 3-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.