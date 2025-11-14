Kennard Davis Jr., who is a starter for a top-10 BYU squad this season, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, according to a release from local police. The arrest comes before No. 7 BYU is set to face No. 3 UConn on Saturday in one of the biggest nonconference games of the year.

Per Provo police, Davis -- a 6-foot-6 transfer from Southern Illinois -- was transported to the police station and later charged with driving under the influence following the crash. He was also treated for "minor" injuries and his vehicle has been impounded. Janna-Lee Holland, the public information officer for the Provo police, told ESPN early Friday that "the other party" in the crash did not suffer any injuries that required them to be transported to a local hospital.

While any athlete facing a DUI charge can suffer severe consequences, BYU's honor code could complicate Davis' future at the school. The honor code at BYU, the flagship school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, states that every student must make "a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse." Any student that violates those rules can face penalties "up to and including dismissal from the university or termination of employment," according to the school's honor code.

In a statement, BYU said Friday, "We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation."

On Saturday, BYU will face UConn in a top-10 matchup and a homecoming for Cougars star AJ Dybantsa, the Boston native who could be the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft.

Davis, who is averaging 9.0 PPG this season, did not play in his team's 85-68 home win over Delaware on Tuesday, due to a leg injury but BYU head coach Kevin Young said "I think he's fine moving forward" when asked about his absence after the game.

He also said his team's slow start in Tuesday's matchup was attributed to the absence of Davis, whom the head coach has praised as one of the top defensive players he's ever coached.

"I'm concerned with all of our guys when they have any kind of injury because you want a clean bill of health," Young said after Tuesday's win. "I do think [Davis] could have played. I was telling the coaches after that [game] it's amazing when you take one guy out what it does to the team. He's such a [huge part of our team] because of his toughness, his size, his defensive versatility. I think, for me, it made us all probably appreciate him even more."