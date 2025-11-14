How to watch the 2025 State Farm Champions Classic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The State Farm Champions Classic is back. ESPN's season-opening men's college basketball doubleheader event -- featuring perennial powers Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State -- tips off Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Since the Champions Classic began in 2011, all four teams have reached the Final Four at least once, with Kentucky (2011-12), Duke (2014-15) and Kansas (2021-22) winning national titles. Find out which team (or teams) has what it takes to go from New York City to Indianapolis, the site of this season's Final Four.

Here are key facts about the 2025 State Farm Champions Classic:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 18

6:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

9 p.m.: Kansas vs. Duke

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's basketball streaming hub.

How can fans access more college basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the men's college basketball hub page for scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.