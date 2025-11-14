Open Extended Reactions

Top-30 men's basketball senior Maximo Adams announced his commitment to North Carolina on Friday, becoming the Tar Heels' first recruit in the 2026 class.

"North Carolina basketball is something special," Adams said. "The best player in the history of basketball played here, along with many other greats. Being in the Dean Dome and seeing all those jerseys hanging up in the rafters, it's a place built on legacy, and that's something I admire a lot. I look forward to carving my own name here and carrying on the Carolina tradition."

Adams' commitment ends a recruitment that featured many of the sport's bluebloods and plenty of twists and turns. Carolina was not perceived to be in the lead for most of the last several weeks, but the Tar Heels flipped the momentum following a late-October visit and ultimately beat out Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas.

"I chose North Carolina because of my relationship with the coaching staff and the players," Adams said. "Being on my visit, I could tell how much they valued me as a player and my character as a person. More importantly, I believe I will have a lasting relationship with the staff beyond my time there.

"Coach [Hubert] Davis is a great guy. Since recruiting me, he'd go out of his way to call me and check-in, not even to talk about hoops but to know about how my day is going. He also was great in making me comfortable, and supportive throughout the process."

Adams was one of the biggest breakout stars of last spring and summer's grassroots season. He was incredibly productive on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 18.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Team Why Not and Vegas Elite. Adams produced three separate 30-point performances, including a 38-point, 17-rebound effort against Team Takeover in May. He also shot better than 39% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Sierra Canyon High School (California) is up to No. 26 in the SC Next 100.

Adams is a hybrid forward who still has room to develop while remaining one of the most productive players in the country. His versatility comes on the offensive end of the floor. He scores best from the mid-range, drives a hard closeout well and possesses a handle with enough creativity to generate space and finish at the rim. What stands out is how he can process the game while making accurate passes and quick decisions. The ball comes off his hand clean with a good release point and rotation.

Carolina has historically been at its best when it has a versatile forward such as recent Tar Heel Harrison Ingram who can knock down 3-pointers with regularity.

"I'm extremely excited to put on and represent the Carolina blue," Adams said. "From my visit, I can tell the fan base is supportive and strong. I look forward to meeting everyone on the campus."

While Adams is the first commitment for Carolina in 2026, he's the Tar Heels' 12th SC Next 100 recruit since the 2022 class. They're hosting five-star point guard Dylan Mingo for an official visit this weekend and brought five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. on campus in late August.