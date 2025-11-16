BOSTON -- BYU starting center Keba Keita left Saturday's game against UConn after suffering a first-half injury and will not return, a school spokesman told ESPN.

Keita took a hard hit to his head and shoulder area after colliding with Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. while chasing a loose ball. Keita needed to be helped off the court with 8:51 left in the first half. He went to the locker room with a trainer.

Keita has started 39 of 40 games since transferring from Utah to BYU in 2024 and is the Cougars' best defensive player. He played a crucial role in the team's season-opening win over Villanova this season, posting 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Keita was averaging 6.7 points and 6.3 rebounds entering Saturday.

No. 7 BYU was struggling to slow down No. 3 UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. on the post with Keita on the floor, and that became even more pronounced once Keita left. Reed had 11 first-half points and opened the second half with two more baskets.

The Huskies took a 43-32 lead into halftime.