Prolific Prep is the No. 1 ranked team in the boys' basketball SC Next Top 25 team rankings to open the 2025-26 high school season.
The Crew have a deep roster featuring four ranked prospects, led by 2026 five-star Caleb Holt (No. 6) and 2027 five-star Bruce Branch III (No. 2). The program will look to build on a 35-win season that saw it finish fourth in the country last season.
Link Academy (MO) comes in at No. 2 with a roster that features eight ranked prospects.
Southeastern Prep (FL) makes its SC Next Top 25 debut, set to open the season at No. 3 overall, led by 2026 five-star Jaxon Richardson (No. 11), who transferred from Columbus. Prep's roster also includes a trio of top 10 prospects in the 2027 class: C.J. Rosser (No. 4), Obinna Ekezie (No. 5) and Beckham Black (No. 9).
Several other programs will look to make noise inside the top 10 this season, including No. 4 IMG Academy (FL), No. 7 SPIRE Academy (OH), led by Coach Kevin Boyle, and No. 9 Archbishop Stepinac (NY).
Monthly updates to the top 25 boys' high school basketball SC Next Top 25 rankings all season.
2025-26 boys' SC Next Top 25
Prolific Prep (FL)
Link Academy (MO)
Southeastern Prep Academy (FL)
IMG Academy (FL)
AZ Compass (AZ)
Montverde Academy (FL)
Spire Academy (OH)
Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
Brewster Academy (NH)
Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Bella Vista (AZ)
Paul VI (VA)
Dynamic Prep (TX)
Oak Hill Academy (VA)
La Lumiere (IN)
The Villages Charter (FL)
Wheeler (GA)
Sierra Canyon (CA)
Harvard-Westlake (CA)
Columbus (FL)
Wasatch Academy (UT)
Bishop McNamara (MD)
Faith Family (TX)
Millenium High School (AZ)
St. John Bosco (CA)