Prolific Prep is the No. 1 ranked team in the boys' basketball SC Next Top 25 team rankings to open the 2025-26 high school season.

The Crew have a deep roster featuring four ranked prospects, led by 2026 five-star Caleb Holt (No. 6) and 2027 five-star Bruce Branch III (No. 2). The program will look to build on a 35-win season that saw it finish fourth in the country last season.

Link Academy (MO) comes in at No. 2 with a roster that features eight ranked prospects.

Southeastern Prep (FL) makes its SC Next Top 25 debut, set to open the season at No. 3 overall, led by 2026 five-star Jaxon Richardson (No. 11), who transferred from Columbus. Prep's roster also includes a trio of top 10 prospects in the 2027 class: C.J. Rosser (No. 4), Obinna Ekezie (No. 5) and Beckham Black (No. 9).

Several other programs will look to make noise inside the top 10 this season, including No. 4 IMG Academy (FL), No. 7 SPIRE Academy (OH), led by Coach Kevin Boyle, and No. 9 Archbishop Stepinac (NY).

2025-26 boys' SC Next Top 25