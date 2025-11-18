BYU star Kennard Davis Jr. was cited for marijuana possession and driving under the influence following a car crash and subsequent arrest in Provo, Utah, according to a redacted police report obtained by ESPN on Tuesday through a records request.

Neither the school nor the program have offered additional updates about Davis and the specifics of his circumstances from Friday's accident and arrest beyond coach Kevin Young saying that Davis had been held out of his team's loss to UConn on Saturday in Boston due to a violation of team rules. He also said Davis is suspended indefinitely. The school said in a statement last week that it was "looking into the situation."

The report details that Davis' arrest involved a drug-related offense. Police on the scene performed "standard field sobriety tests" to make their determination prior to the DUI arrest, according to the report.

Davis, who has averaged 9.0 points per game and connected on 50% of his 3-point attempts in two games for BYU, was on the sidelines but not dressed for BYU's matchup against UConn on Saturday. Projected lottery pick AJ Dybantsa nearly led BYU to victory in the 86-84 loss in his hometown after the Cougars had been down by 20 points.

After the accident, Davis was transported to a local police station, and his car was impounded. He was treated for minor injuries after the accident.

An officer on the scene said he suspected that Davis -- a transfer from Southern Illinois -- was impaired.

"I responded to assist on a traffic accident when I began to suspect impairment from one of the drivers," the officer wrote in the report. "He was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence."

At BYU, Young might not have the final say on Davis' situation on the team or his future at the school. The honor code at BYU, the flagship school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, states that every student must make "a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse." Any student who violates those rules can face penalties "up to and including dismissal from the university or termination of employment," according to the school's code.

Provo police did not release any bodycam footage related to Davis' arrest, saying it could compromise the investigation involving the incident.