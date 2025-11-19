STORRS, Conn. -- Third-ranked UConn will be without Tarris Reed Jr., its top scorer and rebounder, against No. 4 Arizona on Wednesday night.

Reed is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered to be game-to-game, UConn said in a release.

The 6-foot-11 senior from St. Louis had 21 points and 8 rebounds Saturday in a win over No. 7 BYU in the Hall of Fame Series at TD Garden in Boston. He is averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.

Reed missed the season-opening win over New Haven and both exhibition games with a hamstring injury he sustained in the preseason. He has started the last three games.

The Huskies continue to be without preseason Big East Freshman of the Year Braylon Mullins because of an ankle injury. Freshman Jacob Furphy is available to play for the Huskies.