          Sources: Temple extends hoops coach Adam Fisher through 2030

          Nov 21, 2025, 04:40 PM

          Temple coach Adam Fisher has received a two-year extension through 2030, sources told ESPN.

          Fisher initially signed a five-year deal when he was hired in 2023 to replace Aaron McKie, who spent four years as the Owls' coach.

          In Fisher's first season at the helm, Temple finished 16-20 overall, but peaked toward the end of the season. The Owls won four of six to end the regular season and then made a run to the American Conference title game before falling to UAB.

          Temple went 17-15 overall last season, finishing 9-9 in the league and beating regular-season champion Memphis in January. Temple has started 3-1 this season.

          Before taking over at Temple, Fisher spent two seasons as the associate head coach under Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State and six seasons as an assistant coach at Miami under Jim Larranaga.