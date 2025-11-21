Sean Farnham explains why Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson will be one of college basketball's faces of the sport this season. (1:04)

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson will miss the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas next week due to his hamstring strain, coach Bill Self told reporters Friday.

The decision means Peterson will miss games against Notre Dame, Syracuse and a to-be-determined third opponent that will be played Monday through Wednesday.

"We're not going to have Darryn in Vegas," Self told reporters. "Although, we have reevaluated, and he's right there close. But he hasn't quite done enough to put him in position to go out and play multiple games in a short span like that. So we're hopeful he's running and cutting and doing all those things while we're in Vegas, but not to the point where he's probably ready to play."

Peterson hasn't played since a Nov. 7 loss to North Carolina, and his absence will extend to six games. The No. 24 Jayhawks' next game after the Players Era Festival is Dec. 2 against No. 3 UConn.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his first two games. He was the No. 2 recruit in the SC Next 100 for the 2025 high school class and is the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's most recent 2026 NBA mock draft.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello was used in this report.