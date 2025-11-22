Open Extended Reactions

Bruce Branch III, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2027 class, announced Saturday he plans to reclassify into the 2026 class.

Branch will graduate from Prolific Prep (Florida) in the spring and be able to play college basketball next fall.

"I believe in my ability. I am confident that I can do this," Branch told ESPN. "I have been playing up my whole life. I am not going to let anyone outwork me. I remember when I was in the first grade playing against third graders. I got pushed down and I got back up."

He hasn't taken any official visits and is yet to truly dive into his recruitment, but the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, USC, BYU, Arizona, Houston and Miami are all in pursuit. A springtime decision is the expectation.

"I want to take things one step at a time," Branch said. "I want to focus on our season and my team. I want to win it all at Chipotle [Nationals]."

Branch turned 17 last month, meaning he will be eligible for the 2027 NBA draft following his reclassification. In a draft class that isn't nearly as deep or talented as the 2026 group, Branch is immediately in contention to be the No. 1 pick.

Similarly, he has a case to be the No. 1 prospect in the SC Next 100, a spot that has been held for most of the last couple of years by Tyran Stokes.

"I want to expand my opportunities," Branch said. "I know there are challenges with this decision. The mental side is as hard as the physical side."

Branch averaged 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last spring and summer for the Compton Magic program, shooting 39% from 3-point range, according to Synergy.

Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Branch has NBA-level athleticism with his speed and explosiveness. He's one of the best 3-point shooters in the class, particularly on the move, while his mid-range shot has a high release point and his length allows him to shoot over the top of defenders. Overall, his outside shooting shows a smooth, repetitive motion with terrific shot mechanics and preparation.

"His work ethic will prepare him for this reclassification," Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernardi said. "He is emotionally stable; he does not get too high or too low."