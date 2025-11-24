Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the third AP Top 25 poll of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season!

Entering Feast Week, Purdue remains No. 1, although Arizona jumps up to No. 2. No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Duke and No. 5 UConn round out the top-5.

The biggest riser from Week 2 was No. 11 Michigan State (six spots). No. 19 Kentucky (seven spots), No. 20 Texas Tech (five spots) and No. 13 Illinois (five spots) fell the most. Wisconsin and Kansas dropped out of the rankings entirely, making way for Vanderbilt and Indiana.

Let's take a look at the top 25 teams, how they got there and what's coming up next for each team this week.

All times Eastern. Unless otherwise noted, all stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

Arizona is just the third team in AP poll history to have multiple wins over top-three opponents in its first five games of the season, per ESPN Research. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 6-0

Stat to know: Purdue won the Baha Mar Championship game against Texas Tech by 30 points, its largest win in program history over an AP top-15 team.

What's next: Friday vs. Eastern Illinois, 12 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 5-0

Stat to know: Arizona is the third team in AP Poll history to have multiple wins over Top-3 opponents within its first five games of a season (then-No. 3 UConn last week, then-No. 3 Florida in Week 1). The others? Kansas defeated No. 2 LSU and No. 1 UNLV in 1989-90; Duke defeated No. 1 UCLA on consecutive days in 1965-66.

What's next: Monday vs. Denver (Wildcat Classic), 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 5-0

Stat to know: The Cougars start 5-0 for the sixth time in 12 seasons under Kelvin Sampson.

What's next: Monday vs. Syracuse in Las Vegas (Players Era Festival), 6 p.m., TNT