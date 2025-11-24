Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- A three-day stretch of difficult matchups for Syracuse became more challenging Monday, when the Orange announced that leading scorer Donnie Freeman will miss at least a week with a lower body injury.

As a result of the injury, Syracuse freshman Kiyan Anthony -- the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony -- will receive a heavier workload for the Orange at the Players Era Festival.

Through four games, Freeman, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, has averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for a Syracuse squad that will play No. 3 Houston on Monday and Kansas on Tuesday before it faces a third, undetermined opponent in Las Vegas later in the week.

Freeman is also the anchor of a team that entered the week holding its opponents to a 34.9% clip inside the arc, good for No. 2 in the country.

His absence will clearly put additional weight on the shoulders of Anthony, who is second on the team at 14.8 points per game. He is also connecting on 39% of his shots from beyond the arc for 4-0 Syracuse. In Monday's game against Houston, however, Anthony and Co. will face the best defense in the nation.

"I feel like we could definitely get one of those games [at Players Era]," Anthony told reporters last week. "We could definitely get one, if not both, of those games out in Vegas. It'll definitely give us a lot of momentum, coming back here and playing Tennessee [next week]. That's the main goal is to win, no matter who is playing good or what's going on."

Carmelo Anthony helped the Orange to the 2003 national championship as a freshman before embarking on an NBA career in which he was named an All-Star 10 times.