LAS VEGAS -- Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft according to ESPN's rankings, is inching toward a comeback in the near future, Kansas coach Bill Self said following the Jayhawks' 69-59 win over Notre Dame at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Monday.

Self said the 6-foot-6 wing -- who was ruled out for this week's games in Las Vegas and hasn't played for the Jayhawks since their loss at North Carolina on Nov. 7 -- is working out with the goal of an imminent return. But the Kansas head coach did not put a timetable on that possibility.

"I am hopeful that it's soon," Self said. "He's doing more every day. He's working out [in Las Vegas]. He's running, He's cutting. He's got to test out some things, which we'll test again when we get back [to Lawrence]. So it's week to week. That may be too long. It's more of every three or four days, we will re-evaluate and see."

In two games this season, Peterson has averaged 21.5 PPG and finished 6-for-12 from the 3-point line.

Kansas, which will face Syracuse on Tuesday in Las Vegas, is 3-1 without the freshman star this season. In his absence, Kansas standout Flory Bidunga (18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five blocks on Monday) and others have stepped up to fill the void.

"There are no excuses. We definitely have to figure out who we are without him," said Bryson Tiller, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds against Notre Dame. "He'll be back soon for sure. We've got to be the tougher team each night."

While the team is hoping to get back to full strength, its backcourt suffered another setback when Jayden Dawson hurt himself in warmups on a dunk attempt on Monday. He played just four minutes and couldn't continue. Dawson, a senior guard, could miss this week's games as a result, Self said.

"X-rays are still pending," Self said. "Apparently, he hurt it dunking in warmups, so it's his right wrist. So I bet he's doubtful for the [Players Era Festival], but I do not know that for a fact. But he went in today and then obviously said he couldn't go, so that was disappointing because we're kind of short-handed right now."