LAS VEGAS -- Iowa State star point guard Tamin Lipsey will not play against Creighton in the Players Era Festival on Tuesday after suffering a lower-body injury against St. John's.

The 6-foot-1 senior left Monday's game against St. John's with 2:09 remaining, walking gingerly to the locker room with his jersey covering his face. He is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals this season.

"We're still evaluating," coach T.J. Otzelberger said after Monday's game. "The training staff, medical staff, just told us it's going to be a day-to-day, lower-body extremity, so I don't have great detail on it. We haven't had time to really, truly evaluate him over time."

Senior guard Nate Heise started in Lipsey's place against Creighton.

Lipsey, a two-time All-Big 12 selection and two-time Big 12 All-Defensive team pick, was hampered by a groin injury down the stretch of last season and missed most of the preseason because of a knee injury. He has started 108 games in his four-year career in Ames.