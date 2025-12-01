10 key men's college basketball games to watch in December

No. 10 Florida's Xaivian Lee breaks out for 20 points including four of the team's 12 threes as Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh contribute double-doubles to the 90-78 win vs. Providence. (0:28)

We are four weeks into the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, and we've had our fair share of surprises. As expected, all eyes were less on the traditional MTEs (exempt multiteam events) and more on the power-packed Players Era Festival with top contenders getting upset. The early nonconference matchups were more telling and competitive than anticipated -- welcome to the 1-seed group, Arizona.

Now, the tournaments are over as the calendar turns to December and conference play approaches -- or, as in the case of the Big Ten, is already here.

And any month that begins with the ACC-SEC Challenge (Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN networks) will not be lacking for compelling nonconference matchups.

Here are the "can't miss" encounters for the second month of the season.

Tuesday | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACC/SEC Challenge | Durham, North Carolina | ESPN

The defending champions opened their season with a loss to Arizona but have slowly been rounding into form. The Gators swept in-state rivals Florida State and Miami, and should bring a high level of confidence into Durham. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have mostly played cupcakes thus far, but also looked the part of a Final Four contender with double-digit wins over Texas and Kansas at the Champions Classic. We like Duke to remain undefeated.

Tuesday | 9 p.m. ET | Lawrence, Kansas | ESPN2

Welcome to the back end of a Tuesday night doubleheader featuring four powerhouses with a combined 18 national titles. If Darryn Peterson is back for the Jayhawks, they could very well prevail at the Phog. If not, look for UConn's veterans to lead the way to a monumental road victory. It doesn't get better than Cameron Indoor Stadium and Phog Allen Fieldhouse back-to-back.

Wednesday | 7 p.m. ET | ACC/SEC Challenge | Fayetteville, Arkansas | ESPN

After last year's drubbing, the ACC has a chance regain some ground in this season's Challenge. The Cardinals should be 7-0 heading to Bud Walton Arena, and we like them to make it 8-0 against John Calipari's Razorbacks group in his second year. Put Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. on the long list of truly outstanding freshmen in college basketball. The 6-foot-5 Orlando, Florida, product is taking the 'Ville from good to great.

Friday | 7:30 p.m. ET | Cincinnati | TNT

The Cintas Center will be rocking for one of college basketball's nastiest rivalries. Cincinnati is the better team on paper, but look for coach Richard Pitino to prevail with Xavier in his first taste of the Crosstown Shootout.

Saturday | 12 p.m. ET | West Lafayette, Indiana | CBS

Purdue and Arizona have been the two most impressive teams in the season's first month. As Iowa State heads to Mackey Arena, the Cyclones are lurking not far behind Arizona and Houston in a crowded Big 12. A win here would be enormous for them -- but it is probably not to be as we predict the Boilermakers hold serve at home.

Florida Gators vs. UConn Huskies

Dec. 9 | 9 p.m. ET | Jimmy V Classic | Madison Square Garden | ESPN

The three most recent national championships are represented in the second game of this year's Jimmy V doubleheader in New York (BYU meets Clemson, a key game for the Tigers, in the opener). Give a small edge to UConn in its Madison Square Garden home away from home.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones

Dec. 11 | 8 p.m. ET | Ames, Iowa | FS1

On-campus rivalry games are what college basketball is all about. The Hawkeyes could be overachievers in Ben McCollum's first year, but a win in their first trip to Hilton Coliseum post-Fran McCaffery might be too much to ask.

Dec. 13 | 8 p.m. ET | Saint Louis | ESPN+

This is exactly the type of game top programs outside the Power 4 and Big East should be playing (notice how we avoided the "mid-major" misnomer). Both teams had a strong first month, both have legitimate at-large hopes -- but only the Billikens will be looking for revenge after the Dons blasted them last season in San Francisco.

Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. ET | Idaho Falls, Idaho

Another piece of smart scheduling by two programs that have mastered the art, and it's no coincidence they've combined for seven NCAA tournament bids in the past four years. The Gaels have dropped tight ones in the past two visits to Idaho Falls, so they figure to turn the tables at some point.

Dec. 20 | 12:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Classic | Atlanta | CBS

Think Big Blue Nation will find its way to Atlanta to greet former coach Rick Pitino? Yes, Kentucky will have more fans, but Pitino will have the better team when college basketball resumes after the December exam break.