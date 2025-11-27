Open Extended Reactions

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Chad Baker-Mazara scored 23 points, Jaden Brownell added 16 points, and USC claimed the Maui Invitational championship with an 88-75 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday.

Baker-Mazara, who transferred to USC from Auburn, won the tournament championship for the second straight year after scoring 14 points in the Tigers' 90-76 victory over Memphis last season. Baker-Mazara finished 9 of 16 from the field against Arizona State with four 3-pointers as the Trojans won their first Maui title.

USC took the first double-digit lead of the game at 77-66 with 5:14 remaining on a basket by Ezra Ausar. The Trojans drew an offensive foul under the ASU basket and Jordan Marsh sank a jumper from the free-throw line to make it 81-69.

Marsh sealed it with a long 3-pointer for an 86-71 lead.

Ausar, coming off a 25-point performance in the semifinals, finished with 14 points for USC, which was without leading scorer Rodney Rice due to a shoulder injury. Jacob Cofie had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Marsh added nine points.

The Trojans have seven straight wins to start season, their longest season-opening win streak since 2021-22 (13).

Maurice Odum scored 17 points and Anthony Johnson added 15 for Arizona State (6-2). Santiago Trouet and Massamba Diop each scored 13. The Sun Devils trailed by double-digits in all three tournament games.

