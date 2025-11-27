BYU men's basketball star Kennard Davis will return on Thursday following a two-game suspension after a DUI arrest earlier this month, the school announced in a statement.

BYU will face Miami on Thursday in the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events invitational in Florida. Davis, who is averaging 9.0 points per game and connecting on 50 percent of his 3-point attempts, hasn't played since Nov. 8.

He was arrested earlier this month after an accident that preceded his arrest on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana. He was treated for minor injuries. In his first court appearance, Davis pleaded not guilty.

The arrest threatened to complicate his career at BYU because the school's honor code bans the abuse of alcohol and narcotics. A violation of that honor code can result in expulsion.

But Davis, whom BYU coach Kevin Young has called one of the top defenders he has ever coached, is back on the court for a Cougars team that has started the season at 4-1 and has national title aspirations.