NEW YORK -- Touted freshman guard Braylon Mullins will make his debut for No. 5 UConn on Friday against No. 13 Illinois after missing over a month with an ankle injury.

Mullins' lone appearance for the Huskies occurred Oct. 13 when he scored 12 points in an exhibition game against Boston College. He injured his ankle during a subsequent practice and began fully participating in practices this week.

Mullins is the top recruit for UConn, which also added Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia in the transfer portal. Last season as a senior for Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana, Mullins averaged 25 points and shot 47% from 3-point range.

Besides Mullins, Tarris Reed Jr. was available to return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Reed also sat out the season opener against New Haven with a hamstring injury and is averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.