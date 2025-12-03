Elden Campbell, the all-time leading scorer at Clemson who played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1990s and won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons, has died at the age of 57.

Clemson announced that Campbell died Tuesday without offering details.

Campbell was a three-time All-ACC selection at Clemson from 1986 to 1990, making three NCAA tournaments. As a senior, Campbell helped lead the Tigers to their only regular-season ACC title ahead of a run to the Sweet 16, where they lost to UConn on a buzzer-beater.

Campbell finished with 1,880 career points at Clemson to still hold the school record and also ranks second in career blocks (334) and eighth in rebounds (836), among other accolades.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Elden Campbell's passing," Cliff Ellis, Campbell's coach at Clemson, said in a statement. "... Most of all, Elden was an outstanding, giving person. This is a sad day for the Clemson family. Elden loved Clemson, he came back and supported the program after he retired. He exemplified what Clemson was all about."

Selected in the first round by the Lakers in 1990, Campbell would go on to play nine seasons in Los Angeles before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 1999. He would also play for Seattle, New Jersey and Detroit, winning an NBA title with the Pistons in 2003-04 before his career ended the following year.

In 1,044 career games over 15 NBA seasons, Campbell averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.