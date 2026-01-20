Joe Lunardi's men's Bracketology watch guide for March Madness

Open Extended Reactions

By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA Tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in.

While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter, and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not.

Men's Bracketologist Joe Lunardi is tracking every relevant game every night -- and why shouldn't you?

Here, we provide an inside look at the headlines and upcoming matchups that inform Joey Brackets' calculations on any given night, as he projects the teams that could have their names called on Selection Sunday (March 15).

A couple of housekeeping things: This page will update every day around lunchtime between Tuesday and Saturday to start. Games are listed in order of importance to the bracket changes. A team's projection on that day is listed in parentheses if not otherwise noted.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Jan. 20

TOP HEADLINES

Top seeds: The top two seed lines are fairly settled for the moment; a pair of 3-seeds, Michigan State and Iowa State, are in action tonight, but cannot move up.

State of the bubble: Expect plenty of movement in this part of the bracket, with nine of our 16 bubble teams on tonight's schedule; see: the key games below.

Can the bracket find balance between high-majors and mid-majors? The current projected field contains four mid-major at-large teams -- Saint Louis, Saint Mary's, Utah State and New Mexico -- with Santa Clara among the "First Four Out." The challenge for these teams, as always, is holding those spots.

Generally on the radar: Keep an eye on Houston, the preseason No. 1 team that has somehow remained under the radar. Today's Bracketology update has more.

GAMES THAT COULD AFFECT THE BRACKET