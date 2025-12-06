Open Extended Reactions

Darryn Peterson, ESPN's projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, "should" be available for Kansas' matchup against rival Missouri on Sunday in Kansas City, coach Bill Self said Friday.

But he also cautioned that a pregame hitch could change that status.

"He has practiced the last two days, so he should be available, unless he has a setback between now and game time," Self said. "But we're approaching it like he's available."

Peterson has missed seven consecutive games because of a hamstring injury. In his two games this season, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He also made 50% of his 3-point attempts during those matchups against Green Bay and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-6 wing is a pivotal player for a program that has managed to finish 5-2 without him by playing through big men Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller. After his team recorded a 3-0 record during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week, Self praised the five-star freshman and said Kansas doesn't "know how to play without him."

The Jayhawks were ranked 88th in adjusted offensive efficiency nationally in their seven games without Peterson, according to barttorvik.com, but the team also registered a top-10 mark in adjusted defensive efficiency in his absence.

Sunday's game will extend the Border War rivalry between Missouri and Kansas that was rekindled during the 2021-22 season following a decadelong hiatus. Kansas won the first three games of the renewed series before Missouri won last season's game in Columbia.

Both teams are coming off tough losses. Kansas lost 61-56 to UConn at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, and Missouri suffered a 76-71 loss at Notre Dame on the same night.

Self said he's looking forward to coaching Peterson. He also said Peterson has gone to treatment for his hamstring four times a day to accelerate his return.

"We wouldn't put him out there unless he was full speed," Self said.

He added: "He's great. And he's tried his ass off to get back sooner."