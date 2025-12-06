LOS ANGELES -- Southern California guard Amarion Dickerson will be out three to four months after injuring his right hip in the 24th-ranked Trojans' win over Oregon this week, coach Eric Musselman said Saturday.

The combo guard-forward was averaging 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and nearly 22 minutes in eight games for the Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten). The senior from Cleveland started 31 of 35 games last season at Robert Morris, where he was the Horizon League defensive player of the year.

"We will miss his versatility, toughness and athleticism," Musselman said. "Amarion is undoubtedly disappointed, but he looks forward to attacking his rehab, and we cannot wait to see him come back even stronger."