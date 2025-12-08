The fifth AP Top 25 poll of the 2025-26 season has arrived, following the first week of league play for many conferences, as well as a week that shook up many of the Top 25 teams. Saturday was the first time multiple AP top-10 teams lost nonconference home games on the same day since Dec. 6, 2017, exactly eight years ago.

After being blown out 81-58 by Iowa State on Saturday, Purdue drops out of the top 5, with the Cyclones rising up to No. 4. Arizona is now No. 1. Michigan, Duke and UConn round out the rest of the top 5.

Arkansas (eight spots), Iowa State (six), Gonzaga (three) and Texas Tech (three) saw the biggest jumps this week. Tennessee (seven spots), Louisville (five) and Purdue (five) saw the biggest drops in ranking.

Kentucky, Indiana and USC dropped out to make way for new entrants Nebraska, Virginia and UCLA.

Overall, just UConn (No. 4) and Alabama (No. 12) didn't change position.

Let's take a look at the Top 25, how teams got there and what's coming up next for each team this week.

All times Eastern. Unless otherwise noted, all stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Arizona defeated Auburn by 29 points, its largest win over an AP Top 25 team since Nov. 23, 2002 against then-No. 19 Western Kentucky (won by 39). The Wildcats are now 95-0 (since 2018-19) when leading by 20 or more points at any point of a game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Michigan has outscored its past four opponents by a combined 151 Pts. Three of those teams went to the Final Four within the past five years (Auburn last season, San Diego State in 2022-2023, Gonzaga in 2020-2021). That is the largest point differential by the Wolverines since they outscored their opponents by 151 Pts through four straight games in 2015-16, against Delaware State, Northern Kentucky, Youngstown State and Bryant.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Duke now has four wins against AP-ranked opponents this season, tied for its most within the first 10 games of a season since the AP poll era began in 1948-49 (also happened in 1978-79). The Blue Devils also tie with Arizona for most wins over AP-ranked opponents this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Lipscomb, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: After defeating Purdue by 23 points over the weekend, Iowa State is the first team to win three consecutive meetings against the AP No. 1 team, since Boston College did it from 2009-17. Each of those games have been on the road or at a neutral site, making the Cyclones the fourth team in AP Poll history to have three straight meetings against AP No. 1 opponents come away from home and win all three. They join: Arizona from 1997-01 (two road wins, one neutral), UMass from 1993-95 (all neutral) and Cincinnati from 1959-62 (all neutral). The Cyclones are also one of just two teams in AP Poll history to have multiple 20-point wins against No. 1 opponents (beat Houston by 28 in the 2024 Big 12 championship game), joining North Carolina, which defeated then-No. 1 Duke by 20 in 1989 and by 24 in 1998.

What's next: Thursday vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: UConn now has 35 consecutive regular-season wins at home against non-conference unranked opponents, the second-longest streak among current Big East teams (Providence has 37 such wins).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Florida in New York (Jimmy V Classic), 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Purdue's 23-point loss to Iowa State matches the largest home loss by an AP No. 1 team in the AP Poll era, tying a 96-73 loss by then-No. 1 UConn at the hands of Villanova on Feb. 18, 1995.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The Cougars have the longest active win streak (29) against unranked opponents in D-I men's college basketball, after defeating Florida State over the weekend. That win also gave coach Kelvin Sampson his 807th in D-I, passing Eddie Sutton for 15th most all-time.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Jackson State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: On Friday, coach Mark Few picked up his 750th career win as a head coach, in his 903rd game. That's the second-fewest games to reach 750 wins in D-I history, one game shy of legendary Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp (902). (Note: Gonzaga has 751 wins during Few's tenure as head coach, but assistant Brian Michaelson is credited with one game (a win) in 2021-22 while Few was serving a suspension.)

What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA in Seattle, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The Spartans now have nine consecutive losses to AP Top-5 opponents, with their last win coming Nov. 22 against then-No. 4 Kentucky. That's their longest losing streak in such games since they went 0-15 from 1985-91, before Tom Izzo was hired.

What's next: Saturday @ Penn State, 12 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 7-1

Stat to know: AJ Dybantsa has scored 15 or more pts in all eight games this season, tying with Cameron Boozer for most such games among D-I freshmen this season. He also now passes Kevin Durant for the second-longest 15-plus points scoring streak to begin his college career in Big 12 history. Only Trae Young has more, with 26).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Clemson in New York (Jimmy V Classic), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Louisville has now scored 80 or points in eight gams, its most within the first nine games of a season since 1991-92 (also eight). Among those are two wins over ranked non-conference opponents, the Cardinals' first season with multiple wins over AP-ranked non-conference opponents since 2016-17 (3 that season).

What's next: Saturday vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: 'Bama has won seven of its nine games this season by scoring 90 or more points, tied for second in D-I bebhind Kent State (eight games).

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona in Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Illinois is now 2-4 against Tennessee after this weekend -- the other win came Jan. 17, 1988. The win is also its first over an AP Top-15 SEC team since Dec. 22, 1990, when it defeated then-No. 10 LSU 102-96.

What's next: Tuesday @ Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Caleb Wilson has six double-doubles this season, breaking a tie with four players for most among D-I freshmen. He is also tied for fifth for the most double-doubles in a season by a UNC freshman, with Day'Ron Sharpe, Tyler Hansbrough, Rasheed Wallas and Mike O'Koren. Ahead of him are Sam Perkins (nine), J.R. Reid (nine), Armando Bacot (11) and Antawn Jamison (13).

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina Upstate, 2 p.m., The CW Network

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Vanderbilt has its longest win streak to begin a season since 2007-08, when it went 16-0.

What's next: Saturday vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: JT Toppin now has six games with 15 or more rebounds while at Texas Tech. No other player in the program's past 30 years has had more than two such games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas in Dallas, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Arkansas is 12-1 as a ranked team facing unranked teams under John Calipari. The sole loss came against Illinois last November.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas in Dallas, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 5-3

Stat to know: Florida has lost three of its first eight games this season. The defending champion Gators didn't lose their third game last season until Feb. 1 (and lost four games overall).

What's next: Tuesday vs. UConn in New York (Jimmy V Classic), 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Without star freshman Darryn Peterson in the lineup for seven games this season, the Jayhawks averaged 71 PPG. With him in the lineup -- he returned against Missouri for just his third game of the season -- they average 84 PPG.

What's next: Saturday @ NC State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Tennessee has lost three consecutive games, each of which it led at halftime. That is the Vols' longest streak of losses when leading at halftime since losing three straight in 2019-20. They had won 10 straight games when leading at halftime before this losing stretch.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: In Saturday's loss to Arizona. Tahaad Pettiford scored 30 of the Tigers' 68 points. It was a career high for Pettiford, and the most points by an Auburn player against an AP Top-5 team in the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. Chattanooga in Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 5-3

Stat to know: St. John's now has 23 straight wins at home against unranked opponents. The Johnnies' last home loss against an unranked opponent was Feb. 18, 2024, against Seton Hall.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iona, 12 p.m., TNT

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Nebraska extends its win streak to 13 games dating back to last season, the longest active win streak in D-I and tied for the team's third-longest win streak in program history. The Cornhuskers beat Creighton by 21, the team's largest win in the in-state rivalry since 1995-96 (also 21). Nebraska is now 9-0 on the season, tied with the 1915-16 team for the second-best start to a season in program history (started 10-0 in 1977-78).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Jacari White went 9-for-9 from the field, and 7-for-7 from the 3-point line against Dayton over the weekend. He's made 12 straight 3s dating back to his last two on Nov. 28, the longest streak in program history -- previously held by Kyle Guy in 2018-19 (11).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Eric Dailey Jr. lead all five UCLA starters in double figures with 18 points to beat Oregon in the Bruins' second Big Ten game on Saturday.

What's next: Saturday vs. Gonzaga in Seattle, 11:30 p.m., ESPN