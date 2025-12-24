Men's basketball Power Rankings: Kentucky re-enters top 25

Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky dropped out of these Power Rankings back on Dec. 4, following a 5-3 start. A day later, the Wildcats lost by 35 points to Gonzaga in Nashville, and it looked like the wheels were falling off.

Less than three weeks later, Mark Pope's team returns to the mix. Kentucky has won four straight games, all by double-figures, including 12-point victories over Indiana and St. John's.

More importantly, the Wildcats are as close to full health as we've seen all season -- and a complete Kentucky roster looks very much like a top-25 team, if the second half against the Red Storm last Saturday is any indication. Projected lottery pick Jayden Quaintance is a presence at both ends of the floor; Jaland Lowe is the team's lone true point guard; and former Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate is an experienced two-way player. Quaintance made his debut against the Johnnies, while Lowe has played just six games and Dioubate eight.

If this team can stay healthy moving forward -- Lowe's shoulder appears to be the biggest question mark, given he has injured it a couple of times this season and sat out Tuesday's win over Bellarmine -- the preseason expectations might not be completely out of reach just yet.

Finally, note that this will be the final Power Rankings of 2025. Like the AP poll, we're taking next week off and will return on Jan. 8.

Previous ranking: 1

Arizona's two-headed center tandem of Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka is part of the reason the Wildcats are so dominant on the backboards at both ends of the floor -- and so efficient inside the paint on the offensive end. The pair have combined to average 19.7 points, 18.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while each shooting better than 57% from the field. Awaka has cemented himself as arguably the best backup big man in college basketball, ranking 12th nationally in rebounds (10.4 RPG) despite starting zero games and averaging fewer than 20 minutes.

Next two weeks: vs. South Dakota State (Dec. 29), at Utah (Jan. 3), vs. Kansas State (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 2

Following a couple of shaky performances in November, Elliot Cadeau has been one of the better playmakers in the country this past month. He has dramatically improved his 3-point shooting from 37% in his first seven games to 52.6% in the past four, making more than two per game while maintaining his usual vision and passing ability. In a four-point win over TCU on Nov. 14, Cadeau had 3 points on 1-for-6 shooting to go with 1 assist and 6 turnovers. In the first two Players Era Festival games, he had just 2 assists in 31 total minutes. Over the past five games, he is averaging 12.0 points and 7.8 assists, turning it over just 2.2 times per game.

Next two weeks: vs. McNeese (Dec. 29), vs. USC (Jan. 2), at Penn State (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 4

Milan Momcilovic has been the best shooter in college basketball this season. He leads the nation in 3-point percentage, making more than 55% of his perimeter shots, and ranks third in the country in 3-pointers made with 4.0 per game. (He's also shooting 90% from the free throw line.) Momcilovic started his college career as a very good shooter, but much of his offense was generated from inside the arc. After making 1.6 3s per game as a freshman and 2.3 as a sophomore, he has clearly prioritized the 3 as a junior while still possessing his Dirk Nowitzki-esque fadeaway.

Next two weeks: vs. Houston Christian (Dec. 29), vs. West Virginia (Jan. 2), at Baylor (Jan. 7)

play 0:15 Milan Momcilovic buries 3 against Long Beach State Milan Momcilovic buries 3 against Long Beach State

Previous ranking: 5

Tarris Reed Jr. looks close to full strength after missing most of the first month with hamstring and ankle injuries. In four games since returning to action against Florida at the Jimmy V Classic earlier this month, Reed is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 blocks. He put up 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in a healthy three-game stretch at the start of November, so he's not quite there yet, but a dominant Reed is such a difference-maker for Dan Hurley and the Huskies.

Next two weeks: at Xavier (Dec. 31), vs. Marquette (Jan. 4), at Providence (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 3

Duke had its first loss of the season this past Saturday, blowing a 17-point second-half lead to Texas Tech. After the game, Jon Scheyer pointed to his team's rebounding as the biggest concern -- particularly given the Red Raiders' foul trouble and lack of depth up front. "In this game, we missed 24 shots. We only got six of them," Scheyer said. "With the size they had on the floor, that's very disappointing." It was the Blue Devils' worst offensive rebounding performance of the season; they also allowed five offensive rebounds in the second half, resulting in six points for Tech.

Next two weeks: vs. Georgia Tech (Dec. 31), at Florida State (Jan. 3), at Louisville (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 6

We highlighted Braden Huff in this space last week, so let's pivot to Braeden Smith, who is coming off his best game in a Gonzaga jersey. He opened the season as the Zags' starting point guard, but went to the bench after four games as Mario Saint-Supery moved into the lineup. In this past Sunday's win over Oregon, however, Smith was needed as Saint-Supery was dealing with an illness. The former Colgate transfer came off the bench to finish with 21 points and seven assists without turning the ball over.

Next two weeks: at Pepperdine (Dec. 28), at San Diego (Dec. 30), vs. Seattle (Jan. 2), vs. Loyola Marymount (Jan. 4)

Previous ranking: 7

Braden Smith is currently averaging his fewest shots per game since his freshman season, but he has taken his distribution to a different level this season. Smith has racked up at least 10 assists in three straight games, including a season-high 14 against Auburn over the weekend. He became the only Purdue player in at least 20 seasons to hit the 10-assist mark in three straight games, per ESPN Research. He leads the nation in assists and is inching closer to the all-time NCAA Division I assists record, currently held by former Duke star Bobby Hurley. Smith is only 203 assists away.

Next two weeks: vs. Kent State (Dec. 29), at Wisconsin (Jan. 3), vs. Washington (Jan. 7)

play 0:27 Braden Smith's behind-the-back pass sets up a huge Purdue jam Braden Smith pulls off a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Oscar Cluff who finishes with a massive jam.

Previous ranking: 8

At a program that prides itself on physicality and dominating the backboards, being one of the most imposing interior units Tom Izzo has had at Michigan State is quite an accomplishment. Through the first two months, the Spartans lead the nation in defensive rebounding percentage and rank eighth in both offensive rebounding percentage and block percentage. Izzo has had only one other team that ranked in the top 10 nationally in all three categories, and it won 30 games back in 2017-18. This is currently his best defensive rebounding team ever, his best shot-blocking team since 2017-18 and his best offensive rebounding group since 2000-01.

Next two weeks: vs. Cornell (Dec. 29), at Nebraska (Jan. 2), vs. USC (Jan. 5)

Previous ranking: 12

Houston came out of Saturday's game against Arkansas with a statement victory, with the nine-point margin not truly indicative of the Cougars' dominance. They led by 21 within the first 11 minutes of the game and still had a 17-point edge in the final five minutes. It was an incredible showing for Kelvin Sampson's backcourt, a group that looks like it could be the best in the country. Freshman Kingston Flemings went for 21 points, 5 assists and 3 steals; Emanuel Sharp had 22 points and three made 3s; and Milos Uzan went for 13 points and four assists.

Next two weeks: vs. Middle Tennessee (Dec. 29), at Cincinnati (Jan. 3), vs. Texas Tech (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 9

There's not a player in college basketball performing at a higher level than AJ Dybantsa over the past couple of weeks. He ended the first half of his freshman campaign with the first triple-double of his career: 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Eastern Washington on Monday. It capped a historically strong month for Dybantsa, who averaged 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in December. Per ESPN Research, he's the first Division I player in the past 30 seasons to average 25-5-5 while shooting 60% from the field in a calendar month.

Next two weeks: at Kansas State (Jan. 3), vs. Arizona State (Jan. 7)

play 0:25 AJ Dybantsa throws down big dunk vs. Eastern Washington AJ Dybantsa throws down big slam vs. Eastern Washington

Previous ranking: 11

We asked in this space last week how Seth Trimble's return would impact Hubert Davis' starting lineup and rotations. Now we have some answers. Trimble immediately slotted back into the lineup upon his return against Ohio State, playing 36 minutes and showing no ill effects of the broken left forearm he sustained in early November. As we theorized, Davis opted to go with a smaller lineup, as Luka Bogavac kept his starting spot and Jarin Stevenson moved to the bench. UNC made a season-high 12 3-pointers in Monday's win over East Carolina, so it paid off.

Next two weeks: vs. Florida State (Dec. 30), at SMU (Jan. 3)

Previous ranking: 13

One of the more unexpected stat lines of the season came from Nebraska's Berke Buyuktuncel. The former UCLA transfer finished Sunday's win over North Dakota with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for just the fourth triple-double in program history. What makes his outing particularly remarkable is the fact Buyuktuncel had 12 assists total in the first 10 games, with just six in his past eight. He never had more than four in a game during the first two-and-a-half seasons of his college career.

Next two weeks: vs. New Hampshire (Dec. 30), vs. Michigan State (Jan. 2), at Ohio State (Jan. 5)

Previous ranking: 17

Vanderbilt faced a big two-game stretch last week, playing at Memphis and Wake Forest in true road environments. The Commodores survived the first test, defeating Memphis in overtime while leaving some questions to be answered. Then they walked into Winston-Salem and ran Wake Forest out of its own gym, dominating the Demon Deacons by 31 points. It was a familiar foe for Tyler Nickel, who spent two years in the ACC at North Carolina and Virginia Tech. That could help explain his performance: 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting from 3. It's the second time in three games he has made eight 3s; he's now up to 47.9% from 3-point range on the season.

Next two weeks: vs. New Haven (Dec. 29), at South Carolina (Jan. 3), vs. Alabama (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 14

We won't reveal our midseason All-America teams until January, but there's a strong case for Labaron Philon Jr. to make the first team. He has been one of the most explosive offensive players of the season, shouldering an enormous offensive load and putting up massive performances against top competition. In fact, he has had really only one down performance this season, and that was against Purdue in the third game of the season. He had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists against Arizona; 29 points against Clemson; 29 points and 7 assists against Gonzaga; 24 points and 5 assists against Illinois; and 25 points against St. John's.

Next two weeks: vs. Yale (Dec. 29), vs. Kentucky (Jan. 3), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 7)

play 0:15 Labaron Philon Jr. hits a shot vs. Kennesaw State Labaron Philon Jr. knocks down basket

Previous ranking: 18

We're starting to run out of superlatives to describe Keaton Wagler's freshman season. It's clear he's among the best first-year players in the country and is looking more and more like a one-and-done first-round pick. He went for 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals while making 5 of 6 3s in a 43-point win over rival Missouri on Monday. Over Wagler's past four games, he's averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He's also shooting 50% from the field, 53.3% from 3-point range and 88.9% from the free throw line over that stretch.

Next two weeks: vs. Southern (Dec. 29), at Penn State (Jan. 3)

Previous ranking: 10

Arkansas' four-game winning streak came to an end this past Saturday against Houston, and it was the Razorbacks' defense that was the primary culprit. That shouldn't be a surprise, as their Darius Acuff Jr.-led offense has been among the most efficient this season and is operating at a high level over the past few weeks. The other end of the floor has some issues. The Razorbacks have now allowed at least one point per possession in seven of their past nine games and are No. 167 in defensive rating at CBB Analytics.

Next two weeks: vs. James Madison (Dec. 29), vs. Tennessee (Jan. 3), at Ole Miss (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 15

Louisville bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a resounding win over Montana, as Sananda Fru had his best game since arriving at Louisville. He totaled 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, going 9-for-11 from the field. He's now shooting 79.4% from inside the arc and ranks sixth nationally in 2-point percentage at KenPom. With all the focus on the Cardinals' perimeter group -- especially with a healthy Mikel Brown Jr. -- Fru wasn't getting enough preseason hype. Through 12 games, the Germany native is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Next two weeks: at California (Dec. 30), at Stanford (Jan. 2), vs. Duke (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 25

Nolan Groves might have turned Texas Tech's season around without even making a basket. The Red Raiders seemed well on their way to a fourth loss, trailing Duke by 17 points in the second half with an already-thin rotation down two players because of fouls. So Grant McCasland turned to Groves, a 6-foot-5 freshman who hadn't played more than one minute in a game since late November, and told him to take the lead on defending Cameron Boozer. Christian Anderson (27 points, five assists) made every play down the stretch, but Groves' efforts to slow Boozer down helped change the momentum.

Next two weeks: vs. Winthrop (Dec. 28), vs. Oklahoma State (Jan. 3), at Houston (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 16

The latest development in the Darryn Peterson injury saga came after Kansas' win over Davidson on Monday, when Bill Self acknowledged it's Peterson's family that wants the potential No. 1 NBA draft pick at 100 percent health before returning. The star freshman has played in just four games this season, missing time with a hamstring injury and quad cramping. "They've made a decision, which I don't disagree with it at all, they want him to be as close to 100 percent as possible when he comes back," Self told media. "He's just not quite there yet. It's a day-to-day deal."

Next two weeks: at UCF (Jan. 3), vs. TCU (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 19

After starting nine straight games in November and December, junior big man Cade Phillips was shut down for the season to undergo surgery on a recurring left shoulder injury. Instead of slotting Jaylen Carey into the starting lineup, Rick Barnes opted for freshman big man DeWayne Brown II. Brown was scoreless against Louisville, but did grab five rebounds. He then responded with six points and 14 rebounds against Gardner-Webb. Meanwhile, Carey continued to look like one of the best reserve bigs in the country, notching a double-double against Louisville and scoring 12 points against Gardner-Webb. He has hit double-figures in five of his past six games.

Next two weeks: vs. South Carolina State (Dec. 30), at Arkansas (Jan. 3), vs. Texas (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 21

After scoring at least 20 points in five of his first seven games this season, Thijs De Ridder slowed down considerably in December, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in his first four games of the month while shooting just better than 40% from the floor. He bounced back against American on Monday, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds while going 11-for-15 from the floor and making three 3-pointers. According to ESPN Research, he became just the fourth ACC freshman in the past 20 seasons with 25 points and zero turnovers on 70% field goal shooting.

Next two weeks: at Virginia Tech (Dec. 31), at NC State (Jan. 3), vs. California (Jan. 7)

play 0:20 Thijs De Ridder rocks the rim with powerful slam Thijs De Ridder rocks the rim with powerful slam

Previous ranking: Unranked

Amid all the talk of Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Mouhamed Dioubate returning to health, don't overlook Kam Williams' resurgence as a reason for Kentucky's four-game winning streak and return to the AP Top 25. The Tulane transfer was expected to add size and shooting to the Wildcats' perimeter group, but through 10 games, he was averaging 4.2 points and shooting 19.4% from 3. Over his past three, though, he's averaging 15.3 points and shooting 64.7% from 3. Those numbers are buoyed by his 26-point performance on 8-for-10 shooting from 3 against Bellarmine on Tuesday, but there has been a clear confidence shift.

Next two weeks: at Alabama (Jan. 3), vs. Missouri (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 22

USC made some waves last week when it made a midseason addition, landing former Robert Morris guard Kam Woods to its roster in the wake of Rodney Rice's season-ending injury. With Rice and Amarion Dickerson (also a former Robert Morris transfer) both done for the season, Eric Musselman needed some perimeter depth -- and Woods was still available after entering the portal this past March. Woods was a second-team All-Horizon performer last season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 assists.

Next two weeks: at Michigan (Jan. 2), at Michigan State (Jan. 5)

Previous ranking: 23

Now that Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee is showing signs that he's returning to the form that made him such a sought-after player in the portal -- scoring at least 18 points in five of his past six games and averaging 20.0 points while shooting 56% from the field over his past four games -- Todd Golden will hope Boogie Fland follows suit. Fland was one of the best freshmen in the country last season at Arkansas, averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.5% from 3 before a thumb injury ended his campaign this past January. This season, he's shooting only 23.1% from 3 and dishing out just 2.5 assists per game. In six contests against high-major competition, Fland has totaled 11 assists and 13 turnovers.

Next two weeks: vs. Dartmouth (Dec. 29), at Missouri (Jan. 3), vs. Georgia (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Georgia edges out Iowa for the final spot in this week's rankings. While the Bulldogs don't own any marquee wins yet -- their best victory is over Cincinnati -- they are only a three-point overtime loss to Clemson away from being unbeaten. They will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves before the next rankings update, though, with Auburn and Florida on the docket to open SEC play. A few stats worth mentioning: Georgia leads the nation in scoring offense and plays at the third-fastest tempo in the country while also ranking second in scoring differential. The Bulldogs also lead the nation in blocked shots at 7.8 shots per game, the second most of any team in the past decade.

Next two weeks: vs. LIU (Dec. 29), vs. Auburn (Jan. 3), at Florida (Jan. 6)

Dropped out: Auburn Tigers (No. 20), St. John's Red Storm (No. 24)