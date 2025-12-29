Open Extended Reactions

Baylor coach Scott Drew addressed criticism of the recent signing of former NBA draft pick James Nnaji, saying Sunday that he's merely adapting to the current climate of college basketball in order to put the Bears in position to be successful.

On Christmas Eve, Baylor announced the signing of Nnaji, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft but never played an NBA game after being selected by the Detroit Pistons and having his rights traded to Charlotte and later the New York Knicks. Nnaji had been in the FC Barcelona organization since 2020, spending time on loan at two different clubs while also making 51 EuroLeague appearances for Barcelona.

While two G League players -- Thierry Darlan (Santa Clara) and London Johnson (Louisville) -- committed to colleges in the fall, Nnaji marks the first former NBA draft pick to be cleared to play in college on the men's side.

Drew referenced the fact that multiple international players who went through the NBA draft process but were ultimately not selected are playing college basketball this season, as is Kansas State women's basketball player Nastja Claessens, who was picked in the 2024 WNBA draft.

"I just know they told us he can play, so I'm happy," Drew said.

In the days following Nnaji's signing, coaches spoke out against the idea of former NBA draft picks -- and potentially, NBA players on nonguaranteed contracts -- coming back to college basketball, particularly in the middle of the season.

UConn coach Dan Hurley posted on X on Christmas Eve: "Santa Claus is delivering mid season acquisitions...this s*** is crazy!!"

"It's wild out there right now," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters Sunday. "We really don't have any organizational or any real rules right now. I think guys are just trying to do whatever they can. Until there's a rule that says you can't do it, it's hard to blame anybody for doing what they're doing. Our lack of leadership has really shown."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who has been outspoken about the expanded player pool in college basketball, said Saturday that he wanted to speak to Drew about Nnaji's addition.

"I'm a little surprised," Izzo told reporters. "I've got a call in to Scott. I'm anxious to see what he tells me. Not saying we're holier than thou or anybody should not do this or that, but if we're dipping into that one, if it's like I'm reading or hearing ... and now we're taking guys that were drafted in the NBA. If that's what we're gonna do, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA. Because coaches are going to do what they've got to do, I guess."

Drew said Sunday that he spoke to Izzo and defended his decision to sign Nnaji.

"Coach Izzo and I are friends. I've got a lot of respect for him. Great conversation," Drew told reporters. "As he said, most coaches are 99% aligned on things that we would like to see done with our game. At the same time, from my knowledge, until we get to collective bargaining, I don't think we can come up with rules that are agreeable or enforceable. Until that, I think all of us gotta be ready to adjust and adapt to what's out there.

"Early on, when it first came out with G League players, I wasn't in favor of that either. But again, we don't make the rules and as we find out about things, we're always going to adapt to put our program in the best position to be successful, because that's what we get paid to do."

A 7-foot center with impressive physical tools, Nnaji is unlikely to make his debut in Baylor's game against Arlington Baptist on Monday. He didn't arrive in Waco until Sunday evening and will undergo his physical Monday.

Baylor begins Big 12 play at TCU on Saturday before hosting Iowa State on Jan. 7.

"As soon as we get him all cleared, he's got to learn offensively, defensively," Drew said. "He can't play until he knows what he's doing out there. ... How quick, depends on how fast he picks up things. It'll be great having an eight-man rotation at some point."

Nnaji's arrival comes in the wake of the news that center Juslin Bodo Bodo will miss the rest of the season due to an arm injury suffered over the summer. With Omaha transfer JJ White also out since Nov. 24 with a foot injury, Nnaji will be needed to provide depth.

"We know it's going to take time," Drew said. "His physicality and size. He knows what his strengths are and it sounds like he wants to play to them. ... He'll fit in with the guys. He'll fit in with our culture. As quick as he can learn our style of play and adapt, the more we can put him out there. He'll be a much better player at the end of the year than he is in the first couple of weeks."