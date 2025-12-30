Open Extended Reactions

By its own lofty standards, the ACC has muddled through a string of mediocre seasons. The 18-team league received its lowest number of NCAA bids in more than a decade (four) last season, and it hasn't been a top-three conference since before 2020.

Unexpected Final Four appearances by North Carolina (2022) and NC State (2024) have cushioned the fall, but the decline was always there. The ACC had eight top-40 teams in 2019 -- the year of its last national title, via Virginia -- compared to last season's four.

The mediocrity has been mostly in the middle of the standings, but it might finally be ending. With Duke doing Duke things at the top, the likes of Virginia, NC State, Miami and SMU have emerged as solid bubble teams. A half dozen others, even Cal, are in position to add to the ACC's bid count.

For the first time in a good while, Selection Sunday should bring very good news to Tobacco Road.

ACC by the numbers Minimum projected NCAA bids 6 Maximum projected NCAA bids 10 Average NCAA bids* 5.2 (4th among top-5 conferences) Average NCAA seed* 6.86 (3rd among top-5 conferences) NCAA record* 42-26 (.618, 1st among top-5 conferences) *Data collected over the previous four NCAA tournaments

The ACC begins conference play on Dec. 30.

Final Four contenders

Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Tar Heels

Louisville Cardinals

The Blue Devils are an obvious choice behind Player of the Year contender Cameron Boozer, but UNC with a healthy Seth Trimble and Louisville can also mount a serious challenge in March.

Likely tournament teams

Virginia Cavaliers

Clemson Tigers

SMU Mustangs

NC State Wolfpack

Miami Hurricanes

Virginia is the "feel good" story here under new coach Ryan Odom. With wins over Northwestern, Texas, Dayton and Maryland, the Cavaliers sit atop the ACC's resurrected second tier.

Possible tournament teams

Cal Golden Bears

Stanford Cardinal

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The West Coast additions are both ahead of schedule in their second ACC season. This year, they also host Duke and Carolina for the first time in league play, which should make for an interesting road swing for the conference's traditional powers.

Sleeper team

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies have a future pro in Greek freshman Neoklis Avdalas and have surrounded him with mostly veteran and productive role players. At 11-2, they're doing their best to erase the 13-19 nightmare from a season ago.

Long shots

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange

Just when you think these former stalwarts have turned the corner, they lose home games to the likes of Fort Wayne and Hofstra. Not what you want if your address is anywhere near the bubble.

Maybe next year...

Pittsburgh Panthers

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Boston College Eagles

The ACC may be vastly improved, but not enough to lift its bottom four teams into NCAA tournament consideration. New coach Luke Loucks is succeeding a legend (Leonard Hamilton) at Florida State and will need a little more time. And time may be running out at the other three schools, which have nonconference losses to the likes of Quinnipiac, Drake and Central Connecticut.

Key games to watch