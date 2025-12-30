Jerry Welsh, a former longtime men's basketball coach at SUNY Potsdam and a recent finalist for enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 89.

Welsh's son, Tim, who is a college men's basketball analyst for ESPN, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Jerry Welsh coached at Potsdam from 1968 to 1991 and guided the Bears to NCAA Division III national title in 1981 and 1986, a season in which his team finished a perfect 32-0. The Bears' win streak stretched to 60 into the 1986-87 season.

Welsh's teams at Potsdam were NCAA Division III runners-up in 1979, 1982, and 1985. Overall, he was 494-141 over his 22 seasons at the school.

Welsh coached Iona for four seasons, starting with the with the 1991-92 campaign.

Welsh was among 17 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class, and is on the ballot for enshrinement into the 2026 class.