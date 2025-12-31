Men's basketball conference player of the year predictions

Open Extended Reactions

Before the 2025-26 college basketball season tipped, we predicted which players could vie for player of the year honors in all 31 conferences.

Selections were based on multiple factors: preseason analytics, last season's performances, perspectives of coaches and media represented in preseason polls -- and the sheer potential for growth based on each candidate's best moments a year ago.

In some cases, those players we picked in the preseason have justified our faith in them with furious starts to their campaigns. In others, players who weren't expected to be stars have crashed the party to challenge our picks -- bumping some of them out of the conversation altogether. With two months of games in the books and the last wave of conference slates set to begin across the country this week, we decided to take another swing.

Here are our midseason picks for players of the year -- and their top competition -- in each conference.

Jump to a conference:

A-10 | American | ACC | America East | ASUN | Big 12 | Big East | Big Sky | Big South | Big Ten | Big West | C-USA | CAA | Horizon League | Ivy League | MAAC | MAC | MEAC | Mountain West | MVC | NEC | OVC | Patriot League | SEC | Southern | Southland | Summit League | Sun Belt | SWAC | WAC | WCC

America East Conference

Preseason prediction: TJ Hurley, Vermont

Updated prediction: Gus Yalden, Vermont

The 6-foot-9 forward logged just 8.4 minutes per game at Seton Hall last season, but transferring to Vermont has transformed his career. Yalden is averaging 17.7 points while connecting on 65% of his shots inside the arc and 41% of his shots from 3 for a Catamounts team chasing its 10th America East title in 11 seasons.

Top competition: TJ Hurley, Vermont (13.1 PPG, 38.4% 3P%)

American Conference

Preseason prediction: Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane

Updated prediction: Tylen Riley, Tulsa

The Cal Baptist transfer has been the spark for a Golden Hurricane team that won 12 of its first 13 games. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 50% from 3-point range. He's also rated as an "excellent" defender at Synergy Sports and is the top-rated high-usage player in the conference on KenPom with a 120.8 offensive rating.

Top competition: Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane (18.5 PPG, 37.3% 3P%)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Preseason prediction: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Updated prediction: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Duke is known for producing elite first-year talent. Since the 2014-15 season, seven Blue Devil freshmen have been named All-Americans. Boozer (23.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG) could become the eighth. The 6-foot-10 forward and National Player of the Year favorite is on track to earn the highest offensive rating in the history of KenPom, which dates back to the 2003-04 season. The nation's leading scorer and ESPN's projected No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA draft is just that good.

Top competition: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina (19.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG)

play 0:20 Cam Boozer Eurosteps in to get the and-1 bucket for Duke Cam Boozer Eurosteps in to get the and-1 bucket for Duke

ASUN Conference

Preseason prediction: Jack Karasinski, Bellarmine

Updated prediction: Jack Karasinski, Bellarmine

Against a Kentucky team that boasts a top-25 defense, the 6-foot-7 forward finished with 24 points in a 99-85 road loss last Tuesday. Overall, he has averaged 20.4 PPG and connected on 43% of his 3-point attempts against Bellarmine's major-conference opponents this season (Georgia, Notre Dame, Kansas State and Kentucky). A top-20 scorer nationally (21.1 PPG), Karasinski is one of the best offensive players in the country.

Top competition: J.R. Konieczny, Florida Gulf Coast (14.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 37.3% 3P%)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Preseason prediction: Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Updated prediction: Kory Mincy, George Mason

The 6-foot-2 guard boasts five 20-point games thus far. Mincy is also the catalyst for a squad with a top-100 offense, averaging 17.9 PPG on 44% shooting from 3. Plus, the Presbyterian transfer has helped George Mason sail through its preseason slate despite weathering the injury bug with preseason All-Atlantic 10 pick Brayden O'Connor (foot) limited to one game so far.

Top competition: Robbie Avila, Saint Louis (12.4 PPG, 3.6 APG, 46.2% 3P%)

Big East Conference

Preseason prediction: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Updated prediction: Alex Karaban, UConn

The epitome of consistency, the senior star has connected on 59% of his shots inside the arc and 44% of his 3-point attempts, ranking 21st nationally in Evan Miya's efficiency ratings. The 6-foot-8 forward is the anchor of a UConn team that could tear through a conference schedule that's weaker than last season's Big East.

Top competition: Solo Ball, UConn (15.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG)

Big Sky Conference

Preseason prediction: Money Williams, Montana

Updated prediction: Money Williams, Montana

Williams' performance through Montana's nonconference schedule has been an extension of the strong finish he had to the 2024-25 campaign, which was punctuated by the Grizzlies' first NCAA tournament appearance in six seasons. Williams is averaging 18.2 points, has connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts against Division I opponents and is top-30 nationally in assists per game (5.8).

Top competition: Quinn Denker, Northern Colorado (18.7 PPG, 6.3 APG)

Big South Conference

Preseason prediction: Toyaz Solomon, UNC Asheville

Updated prediction: Dennis Parker Jr., Radford

On Dec. 14, Parker scored 53 points in a 107-77 win over Coppin State, which set a new single-game scoring record for Radford and the Big South Conference. The 6-foot-6 guard also scored 23 points in a loss to North Carolina, the highest tally allowed by the Tar Heels from an opposing player this season. He's averaging 19.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 1.5 SPG on 43% shooting from 3.

Top competition: Rob Martin, High Point (14.0 PPG, 4.2 APG, 38.3% 3P%)

Big 12 Conference

Preseason prediction: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Updated prediction: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Big 12 is full of All-America candidates, with five of the top-13 scorers nationally hailing from the conference. The 6-foot-9 freshman, however, has separated himself with breathtaking efforts. He nearly completed a comeback against UConn. He carried the Cougars to the largest second-half comeback in program history against Clemson. The hopeful No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA draft had an effortless triple-double against Eastern Washington last week, too: 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Top competition: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State (18.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.5 SPG)

play 0:25 AJ Dybantsa throws down big dunk vs. Eastern Washington AJ Dybantsa throws down big slam vs. Eastern Washington

Big Ten Conference

Preseason prediction: Braden Smith, Purdue

Updated prediction: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The UAB transfer announced his candidacy for National Player of the Year when Michigan beat Auburn, Gonzaga and San Diego State by 110 combined points at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Feast Week. In that three-game stretch, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.3 PPG, finished 10-for-11 inside the arc and made 44% of his 3-point attempts. He is ranked sixth in Bart Torvik's overall value ratings, averaging 15.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 1.3 BPG.

Top competition: Braden Smith, Purdue (12.5 PPG, 9.5 APG, 40.4% 3P%)

Big West Conference

Preseason prediction: Aidan Mahaney, UC Santa Barbara

Updated prediction: Leo Beath, UC San Diego

The 6-foot-8 forward is finally getting his moment in the spotlight. He redshirted the year Florida Atlantic reached the Final Four in 2023 and played in just five games with the Owls in 2023-24 before spending last season with Division II Lynn University. This year, he's averaging 17.9 PPG and connecting on 49.1% of his 3-point attempts for a UC San Diego squad that could win the Big West.

Top competition: Larry Hughes II, Cal State Northridge (18.9 PPG, 44.2% 3P%)

Coastal Athletic Association

Preseason prediction: Tyler Tejada, Towson

Updated prediction: Cruz Davis, Hofstra

Davis is among the top-15 scorers nationally at 21.3 PPG, adding 5.3 APG while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. He's a 6-foot-3 guard who could carry Hofstra to the Colonial Athletic Association championship if his performances in high-major victories over Syracuse (22 points, 9 assists) and Pitt (36 points, 7 assists) are a sign of what's ahead.

Top competition: Tyler Tejada, Towson (17.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 92.3% FT%)

Conference USA

Preseason prediction: Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State

Updated prediction: Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State

In a 92-81 loss to Alabama on Dec. 21, the 6-foot-2 guard accumulated 20 points on 4-for-9 shooting from 3 against a Crimson Tide squad with SEC title dreams. He has made 44% of his 3-point attempts this season and shot 83.8% from the free throw line, too. In a sport full of chaos, Cottle is a rare gem -- he has played all four of his seasons at Kennesaw State and is having a career year.

Top competition: Jemel Jones, New Mexico State (16.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG)

Horizon League

Preseason prediction: Tuburu Naivalurua, Oakland

Updated prediction: Cris Carroll, Youngstown State

The 6-foot-6 forward has made significant leaps in every meaningful category this season. He has already eclipsed his total number of 3s made from the entire 2024-25 season (39) with 42 through his first 14 games. His 46.7% mark from beyond the arc is top 25 in the country. And he has been a strong defensive presence for a team that has had a top-40 defense over the past month.

Top competition: Isaac Garrett, Oakland (13.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.0 BPG)

Ivy League

Preseason prediction: Nick Townsend, Yale

Updated prediction: Nick Townsend, Yale

The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked higher on KenPom's offensive ratings chart than BYU's AJ Dybantsa as of writing. Townsend is one of the country's most versatile players -- 17.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 53.7% from 3, 77% from the free throw line -- and the star for a Yale team ranked 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency as it begins Ivy League play.

Top competition: Cooper Noard, Cornell (20.5 PPG, 40.2% 3P%)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Preseason prediction: Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac

Updated prediction: Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac

Monroe is on pace to win back-to-back MAAC Player of the Year honors if he can maintain the strong start to his senior season. His per-game scoring average is down from a year ago (18.1 to 15.3 PPG), but he's trending toward career highs in assists (2.5 APG), steals (2.8 SPG) and 2-point field goal shooting (56%) as Quinnipiac chases its first NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Top competition: CJ Anthony, Iona (16.0 PPG, 5.5 APG, 38.9% 3P%)

Mid-American Conference

Preseason prediction: Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Updated prediction: Tavari Johnson, Akron

In a Nov. 16 road loss to then-No. 1 Purdue, Johnson was the game's highest scorer with 20 points. Akron (55th in KenPom's ratings) could be a dangerous mid-major in March with Johnson (20.5 PPG, 5.1 APG, 42.3% 3P%) in charge. The 6-foot guard has seven games of 20 or more points for a Zips squad seeking its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

Top competition: Delrecco Gillespie, Kent State (18.5 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 1.9 BPG)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Preseason prediction: Ahmad Torrence, Norfolk State

Updated prediction: Bryce Harris, Howard

When Howard hosted Missouri in its season opener, Harris was the best player on the floor in multiple stretches. The 6-foot-4 guard's performance of 27 points and 4 assists with 4-for-9 shooting from 3 was an extension of his strong finish to the 2024-25 campaign. Harris is soaring; Howard's five-game winning streak entering the week was proof of his heroics.

Top competition: Anthony McComb III, Norfolk State (16.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 37.2% 3P%)

Missouri Valley Conference

Preseason prediction: Chase Walker, Illinois State

Updated prediction: Jaquan Johnson, Bradley

Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard was a freshman reserve who averaged 6.6 PPG. As a starter this season, Johnson (18.8 PPG) has matured into one of the Missouri Valley Conference's best players with a sizable increase in time on the floor (18.1 MPG to 29.2 MPG). He is also second in the nation with 3.4 steals per game.

Top competition: Tyler Lundblade, Belmont (16.6 PPG, 41.9% 3P%)

Mountain West Conference

Preseason prediction: Mason Falslev, Utah State

Updated prediction: Mason Falslev, Utah State

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Few players have matched the 6-foot-3 guard's contributions thus far. EvanMiya.com's No. 1 player in the MWC, Falslev is top-three in minutes (29.2), points (15.5), rebounds (5.5), assists (2.5), steals (2.7) and 3-point shooting (36.1%) for an Aggies team that is top 40 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Top competition: MJ Collins Jr., Utah State (20.1 PPG, 50% 3P%)

Northeast Conference

Preseason prediction: Malachi Davis, Long Island University

Updated prediction: Shilo Jackson, Le Moyne

Through the first 12 games of the season, the 6-foot-9 Texas A&M Corpus Christi transfer registered seven double-doubles. He's off to a dominant start for a Le Moyne squad that's transitioning from Division II to Division I. Jackson is equally impactful on offense as he is on defense, limiting opposing players to just 36% shooting at the rim, per Synergy Sports.

Top competition: Darin Smith Jr., Central Connecticut (20.0 PPG. 5.2 RPG, 39.7% 3P%)

Ohio Valley Conference

Preseason prediction: Johnathan Lawson, Little Rock

Updated prediction: Andrija Bukumirović, UT Martin

When the OVC released its preseason list of players to watch, Bukumirović wasn't even mentioned. At the time, the Skyhawks were picked to finish eighth in the conference. The rise of the 6-foot-7 forward, however, has changed their fortunes and made them serious contenders in the race for the OVC championship.

Top competition: Ring Malith, SIU Edwardsville (17.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG)

Patriot League

Preseason prediction: Austin Benigni, Navy

Updated prediction: Jalen Cox, Colgate

Early-season records can be deceptive. Colgate started 6-7 in nonconference action but had a strength of schedule ranked 64th in the nation on KenPom. Against the Raiders' most difficult opponents -- Florida, Illinois and Michigan State -- the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.3 PPG and 5.0 APG.

Top competition: Austin Benigni, Navy (16.4 PPG, 4.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 50% 3P%)

Southeastern Conference

Preseason prediction: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Updated prediction: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

John Calipari has a strong track record with elite guards. He had some of his best years at Memphis and Kentucky with future NBA standouts like Derrick Rose, John Wall and De'Aaron Fox running the show. Acuff could join that group if he can steer the Razorbacks toward SEC title contention. He's built for it. The freshman finished with 36 assists and 12 turnovers combined in games against Michigan State, Louisville, Houston, Texas Tech and Duke.

Top competition: Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama (21.9 PPG, 5.6 APG, 42.2% 3P%)

play 0:21 Darius Acuff Jr. skies for big jam Darius Acuff Jr. skies for big jam

Southern Conference

Preseason prediction: Rickey Bradley Jr., VMI

Updated prediction: Jadin Booth, Samford

The 6-foot-2 guard has already had a wild season. He has missed multiple games due to injury and has had a string of lackluster performances (see: 11 points combined in a three-game stretch), but his highlights have been tremendous. He has scored 30 or more points in two contests, made 91.1% of his free throw attempts and connected on 40% of his shots from beyond the arc. If he's healthy, he can be the best player in this conference.

Top competition: TJ Johnson, VMI (18.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.4 SPG)

Southland Conference

Preseason prediction: Javohn Garcia, McNeese

Updated prediction: Javohn Garcia, McNeese

Garcia is turning McNeese into a potential Cinderella again in Bill Armstrong's first season following Will Wade's departure. The 6-foot-2 guard doesn't have the gaudy offensive numbers some of his top competitors for Southland Player of the Year do at 12.2 PPG, but the "excellent" defender (per Synergy Sports) is the focal point of a defense that has forced more turnovers than any other team in America.

Top competition: Larry Johnson, McNeese (16.4 PPG)

Summit League

Preseason prediction: Isaac Bruns, South Dakota

Updated prediction: Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas

If college basketball had a national "most improved" award, Minessale would probably win it. A year ago, he was a freshman who averaged just 11.2 PPG. This season, he's doubled that tally to become top-10 in the country in scoring (22.3 PPG). The 6-foot-5 guard's 66% clip inside the arc is one of America's best marks -- a good sign for a St. Thomas team that is eligible for the Division I NCAA tournament for the first time.

Top competition: Isaac Bruns, South Dakota

Sun Belt Conference

Preseason prediction: Robert Davis Jr., Old Dominion

Updated prediction: Victor Valdes, Troy

The value of the Mexico native's international experience is clear. Having played for the Mexican national team in a FIBA World Cup qualifier and a Spanish pro league prior to his time at Troy, Valdes entered 2025-26 as a seasoned competitor. A reserve for last year's NCAA tournament team, Valdes is now the leader of the pack, averaging 17.7 PPG, 4.2 APG, 4.0 RPG and 1.6 SPG.

Top competition: Chaze Harris, South Alabama (16.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Preseason prediction: Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State

Updated prediction: Michael Jacobs, Southern

According to KenPom, Southern head coach Kevin Johnson's team currently has the most difficult schedule in America. Against that arduous slate, Jacobs has stood out. In matchups against Illinois, Baylor, Texas, Washington, Marquette and Arkansas, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points. If he can perform at that level against the toughest schedule in the country, he can have the same success in the SWAC, too.

Top competition: Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State (15.0 PPG, 1.2 SPG)

Western Athletic Conference

Preseason prediction: Dominique Daniels Jr., California Baptist

Updated prediction: Dominique Daniels Jr., California Baptist

Daniels is at it again. After finishing last season 27th in scoring, he's back in the top 30 with 20.5 PPG. He has five performances of 25 or more points. And he's one of the top 50 free throw shooters (90.1%). The 5-foot-10 guard is one of the top players in the country right now, pound-for-pound.

Top competition: Jackson Holcombe, Utah Valley (16.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.5 BPG)

West Coast Conference

Preseason prediction: Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Updated prediction: Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Ike has been an all-conference selection in both the Mountain West and the West Coast Conference. His consistency is key for a Gonzaga squad that will chase Mark Few's first national title in the program's last year in the WCC before a move to the new Pac-12. This season, Ike is a better passer and his midrange game has improved. He's also getting to the free throw line more frequently and limiting his turnovers.

Top competition: Braden Huff, Gonzaga (18.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG)