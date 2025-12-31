Open Extended Reactions

While en route to Davidson College, travelers might now hear a program legend called out on the exit on their GPS.

On Tuesday evening, Stephen Curry was present at his alma mater Davidson's home matchup against Duquesne in Davidson, North Carolina, where he was honored with an interchange in his name.

Exit 30, which takes travelers to Davidson, is being renamed Stephen Curry Interchange for his contributions to the school's men's basketball program. The superstar has worn the number 30 throughout his college and the pro career.

A new touch when you come to the town of Davidson.



"Stephen Curry Interchange" 🚧 pic.twitter.com/xDM0hpTPTT — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) December 31, 2025

For the celebration, the Golden State Warriors guard wore his Davidson sweatsuit along with a pair of "Carmine" Air Jordan Retro 6's, a nod to the shoes he wore in an iconic photoshoot during his time on campus.

Curry's Warriors teammates Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green and Moses Moody were in attendance to witness the honor.

In March, Curry was named assistant general manager for the Davidson men's basketball program, becoming the first active NBA player to land such an administrative position.

The Golden State guard played at Davidson from 2006 to 2009. He most notably led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA tournament, where he set the Division I single-season 3-point record with 162 3-pointers (Caitlin Clark broke the record with 164 in 2023-24 for Iowa.)

Curry is averaging 28.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Warriors in the 2025-26 season.