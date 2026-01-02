Bobby Marks and Sean Farnham break down contenders for the top pick in the 2026 NBA draft, including Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa. (1:21)

Conference play is finally here in college basketball.

After many long months apart, rival teams will visit each other to the sounds of rowdy student sections jumping on the bleachers. But it follows a nonconference schedule that treated fans to many defining and humorous takeaways.

As we shift our focus to conference play, let's revisit some nontraditional superlatives -- both on and off the court -- that stood out from earlier this season.

Most likely to make an NBA court home

AJ Dybantsa

When BYU landed the No. 1 high school prospect in the Class of 2025, it had just completed its second season as a member of the Big 12 -- a move that brought the program to a bigger stage. The addition of Dybantsa intensified the spotlight.

In July, when the Cougars released their nonconference schedule, it was revealed that they would play on three NBA courts -- and Dybantsa rose to the occasion in all of those games.

Dybantsa and BYU first played No. 3 UConn at TD Garden in Boston, home of the Celtics, where the freshman erupted for 25 points and 6 rebounds in an 86-84 loss. BYU bounced back against No. 23 Wisconsin at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz, with Dybantsa collecting 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a 98-70 win.

He delivered another big performance on the Jazz floor against California Baptist, where he dropped 22 points in a 91-60 win before completing his NBA arena tour at the Jimmy V Classic against Clemson at Madison Square Garden, with 28 points, 9 rebounds and and 6 assists in a 67-64 victory.

Most valuable number

67

It got loud in arenas, and we mean loud because of one particular number: 67. The trend, which was popularized on TikTok, sent young students into a frenzy every time a team's points landed on 67. Young audiences pierced the ears of players, coaches and other spectators at LSU, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Auburn games, just to name a few.

And the trend seems to be here to stay ... at least for a while.

Most likely to make their parents' commute easy

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer

The Boozer brothers, sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, have played together their entire lives. From teaming up on the AAU circuit with Nightrydas Elite to prep basketball at Christopher Columbus High in Miami, the twin brothers followed their father's footsteps in taking their college talents to Duke.

In nonconference play for the Blue Devils, Cameron averaged 23.3 points, 10 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals, while Cayden averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1 steal.

It's safe to say that Carlos is happy to have his boys close to home.

Unmatched social media presence

Richard Pitino

One thing about the Xavier coach: He keeps it honest with his fans on social media. At the start of the season, Pitino lightheartedly trolled his father, St. John's coach Rick Pitino.

Just spent 30 minutes trying to explain to @RealPitino how to download Amazon Prime on his iPad. Confidence is sky high that Xavier will get the sweep this year. — Richard Pitino (@XUCoachPitino) October 31, 2025

As the season progressed, he would share a postgame report card with thoughts on the student section, uniforms, cheerleaders, his team's performance and even the national anthem singer. For the most part, every category earned an A grade. But he kept it authentic at times with his true thoughts on Xavier's performance, sometimes giving the team a C for rebounding, or an F for its defense.

Post Game Grades



Anthem Girl- A plus



Student Section- A plus



Grey Unis- A, Big fan!



Offense- B minus, 20 assists!



Defense- F minus



Rebounding- C, Filip 12 rebounds! — Richard Pitino (@XUCoachPitino) November 7, 2025

When the Musketeers lost 87-68 to Santa Clara, Pitino took ownership of the loss on social media.

Monday night was on me. I will be better. We will be better. Tough one Friday night at Iowa! — Richard Pitino (@XUCoachPitino) November 12, 2025

Most unconventional 'transfer portal' return

Amir Khan

During McNeese's Cinderella run in last March, team manager Amir Khan went viral for his antics. He would lead the team out of the locker room with a huge boombox around his neck. It led to his nickname, "Aura," and 20 NIL deals.

Read more: How a McNeese manager became a centerpiece in its March moment

But in the midst of McNeese's run in the NCAA tournament, coach Will Wade came to an agreement to become the lead man at NC State. Into the "transfer portal" Khan went, following Wade to Raleigh.

However, Khan appeared back in blue and gold in early December after transferring back to McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is also his hometown.

"I just wanted to be back home," he said. "I think NC State was amazing. I loved the city, loved the campus, loved the players on the team. There was no animosity whatsoever. I just wanted to be back with McNeese. It means a lot more to me to work for McNeese."