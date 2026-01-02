Open Extended Reactions

It took a truly unprecedented season from the SEC to dethrone the Big 12 as the top conference in college basketball in 2024-25. The SEC remains fabulous, but no longer historic, and now the Big 12 has a realistic shot to regain its crown in 2025-26.

It doesn't hurt that two of the four projected No. 1 seeds as the calendar flips to a new year, Arizona and Iowa State, have raced to their lofty perch with a combined 26-0 record. That's after being picked fourth and fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll, respectively. BYU and star freshman AJ Dybantsa are predictably dangerous, leaving preseason No. 1 Houston as an under the radar national title contender.

And we have yet to mention Kansas and injured freshman Darryn Peterson, or Texas Tech and AP preseason All-America selection JT Toppin. If either or both can come close to the conference's top four, the Big 12 could set a new bar.

The Big 12 begins conference play on Jan. 2.

Big 12 Bracketology forecast Minimum projected NCAA bids 6 Maximum projected NCAA bids 10 Average NCAA bids* 7.0 (3rd out of top-5 conferences) Average NCAA seed* 5.0 (1st out of top-5 conferences) NCAA record* 54-33 (.621, 2nd out of top-5 conferences) *Data collected over the previous five NCAA tournaments

Final Four contenders

Arizona Wildcats

Iowa State Cyclones

BYU Cougars

Houston Cougars

Arizona, along with Michigan, has been on another level all season. But any of these four could not only reach the Final Four, but win it all. Houston is especially itchy to avenge its loss to Florida in last season's national championship game.

Arizona is currently unbeaten this season, and a projected 1-seed. Can the Wildcats navigate a tough Big 12 and win the league another national title? Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Likely tournament teams

Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Picked third and sixth, respectively, in the Big 12 preseason poll, neither Texas Tech nor Kansas quite lived up to expectations during nonconference play. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if either reaches the Sweet 16.

Possible tournament teams

Baylor Bears

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arizona State Sun Devils

TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas State Wildcats

Baylor is the most likely of this bunch, but the conference's coattails could be long enough to propel one or two more into the bracket.

Sleeper team

UCF Knights

Johnny Dawkins has quietly led UCF to an 11-1 record heading into its conference opener, with its only loss coming vs. an unbeaten Vanderbilt team. It can make an enormous statement when Kansas comes to Orlando on Saturday.

Long shots

Colorado Buffaloes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats

Colorado's loss to Northern Colorado and Cincinnati's defeat to Eastern Michigan stand out for the wrong reasons. West Virginia, meanwhile, lacks a signature win.

Maybe next year

Utah Utes

Utah hasn't been close to the tournament since 2020 or actually made the field in a decade. First-year coach Alex Jensen is going to need some time.

Key games to watch