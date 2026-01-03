        <
          Men's SEC Bracketology preview: NCAA tournament predictions

          Highlight: No. 14 Alabama drops 102 on Yale, on to conference play (0:57)

          Aden Holloway leads the charge with 26 points as five players reach double figures for the Tide in a 102-78 win over the Bulldogs. (0:57)

          • Joe LunardiJan 3, 2026, 01:00 PM
          I am old enough to remember when the SEC managed only three NCAA bids three times in a four-year span (2013-2016). Old enough to remember it being the No. 7 conference, just decimal points ahead of the Atlantic 10, in 2012-13. Even old enough to remember when Missouri and Texas A&M, not to mention Texas and Oklahoma, were in the Big 12.

          So while last season's monumental 14 bids were a bit of a perfect storm, the SEC's basketball fortunes had been trending upward for some time. It's why the league's bid average has climbed above even the 18-team Big Ten since the COVID interruption of 2020. The hoops have gotten so good in the SEC that its gridiron performance is an afterthought (wink, wink ...).

          What the conference can't possibly repeat, however, are its double 1-seeds, double 2-seeds and twin Final Four entries (Auburn and national champion Florida) of 2025. That kind of dominance is unsustainable, leaving us with an SEC that is simply excellent instead of generational. It's also not a bad place to land the plane.

          The SEC begins conference play on Jan. 3.

          Final Four contenders

          Vanderbilt Commodores
          Alabama Crimson Tide

          The SEC will be hard-pressed to field one Final Four entrant, much less repeat its double dip of last season. However, its leading candidate being Vanderbilt is an equally good story.

          Likely tournament teams

          Tennessee Volunteers
          Arkansas Razorbacks
          Florida Gators
          Auburn Tigers
          Kentucky Wildcats

          It's got to be a bit disappointing for the folks in Gainesville and Lexington to have their home teams in the second tier of SEC contenders. But it's a long season, and all five schools here could change their fortunes dramatically.

          Possible tournament teams

          LSU Tigers
          Oklahoma Sooners
          Texas Longhorns
          Texas A&M Aggies

          A year ago, LSU (14-18, 3-15 conference) was one of the SEC's two misses. A likely must-win year for Matt McMahon has produced a 12-1 nonconference slate so far -- albeit against a sub-250 schedule. The Tigers' "real" season begins today at fellow bubbler Texas A&M.

          Sleeper team

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Georgia lost its NBA first-rounder Asa Newell but is right back in the thick of things for an NCAA bid. The Bulldogs, like LSU, went 12-1 nonconference, with wins over Georgia Tech, Xavier, Florida State and Cincinnati that are solid, if unspectacular. A .500 league record should be enough for an NCAA return date.

          Long shots

          Missouri Tigers
          Ole Miss Rebels

          Both have underachieved a bit, relative to preseason polling, and will have a difficult time posting the necessary SEC record to dance.

          Maybe next year

          Mississippi State Bulldogs
          South Carolina Gamecocks

          The 6-seed Gamecocks of 2024 (26-8, 13-5 SEC) are looking like an outlier. As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs had nonconference opportunities but could not close the deal when it counted.

          Key games to watch

          • Jan. 7: Alabama at Vanderbilt, an early SEC showdown that could set the tone for the conference race.

          • Jan. 24: Auburn at Florida, a Final Four rematch, which the Gators could use to propel them to a repeat.