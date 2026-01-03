Aden Holloway leads the charge with 26 points as five players reach double figures for the Tide in a 102-78 win over the Bulldogs. (0:57)

I am old enough to remember when the SEC managed only three NCAA bids three times in a four-year span (2013-2016). Old enough to remember it being the No. 7 conference, just decimal points ahead of the Atlantic 10, in 2012-13. Even old enough to remember when Missouri and Texas A&M, not to mention Texas and Oklahoma, were in the Big 12.

So while last season's monumental 14 bids were a bit of a perfect storm, the SEC's basketball fortunes had been trending upward for some time. It's why the league's bid average has climbed above even the 18-team Big Ten since the COVID interruption of 2020. The hoops have gotten so good in the SEC that its gridiron performance is an afterthought (wink, wink ...).

What the conference can't possibly repeat, however, are its double 1-seeds, double 2-seeds and twin Final Four entries (Auburn and national champion Florida) of 2025. That kind of dominance is unsustainable, leaving us with an SEC that is simply excellent instead of generational. It's also not a bad place to land the plane.

The SEC begins conference play on Jan. 3.

SEC by the numbers Minimum projected NCAA bids 6 Maximum projected NCAA bids 10 Average NCAA bids* 5.2 (4th among top-5 conferences) Average NCAA seed* 6.86 (3rd among top-5 conferences) NCAA record* 42-26 (.618, 1st among top-5 conferences) *Data collected over the previous four NCAA tournaments

Final Four contenders

Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama Crimson Tide

The SEC will be hard-pressed to field one Final Four entrant, much less repeat its double dip of last season. However, its leading candidate being Vanderbilt is an equally good story.

Alabama is one of the two strongest Final Four contenders for the SEC this season. David Leong-Imagn Images

Likely tournament teams

Tennessee Volunteers

Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida Gators

Auburn Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats

It's got to be a bit disappointing for the folks in Gainesville and Lexington to have their home teams in the second tier of SEC contenders. But it's a long season, and all five schools here could change their fortunes dramatically.

Possible tournament teams

LSU Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

A year ago, LSU (14-18, 3-15 conference) was one of the SEC's two misses. A likely must-win year for Matt McMahon has produced a 12-1 nonconference slate so far -- albeit against a sub-250 schedule. The Tigers' "real" season begins today at fellow bubbler Texas A&M.

Sleeper team

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia lost its NBA first-rounder Asa Newell but is right back in the thick of things for an NCAA bid. The Bulldogs, like LSU, went 12-1 nonconference, with wins over Georgia Tech, Xavier, Florida State and Cincinnati that are solid, if unspectacular. A .500 league record should be enough for an NCAA return date.

Long shots

Missouri Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

Both have underachieved a bit, relative to preseason polling, and will have a difficult time posting the necessary SEC record to dance.

Maybe next year

Mississippi State Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks

The 6-seed Gamecocks of 2024 (26-8, 13-5 SEC) are looking like an outlier. As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs had nonconference opportunities but could not close the deal when it counted.

