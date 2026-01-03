Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry storms after the referee after the Fighting Irish blow a late lead to lose against California. (1:07)

The ACC has issued a public reprimand of Micah Shrewsberry following an incident between the Notre Dame coach and an official at the end of the Fighting Irish's loss at California on Friday.

Notre Dame had a three-point lead in the final seconds, but Logan Imes was called for a foul on Cal guard Dai Dai Ames while Ames made a 3-pointer. Ames completed the four-point play, and the Golden Bears held on for a 72-71 win.

At the final buzzer, Shrewsberry charged after official Adam Flore but was intercepted and held back by players and staff members before he could get to Flore.

Shrewsberry declined to speak to media after the game.

The ACC said Shrewsberry's actions violated the ACC sportsmanship policy.

"Shrewsberry aggressively confronted a member of the officiating crew following the game. The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the on-court play between these institutions," the conference said in a statement. "The ACC considers this matter closed and will have no further comment."

Shortly before the ACC's announcement, Shrewsberry released his own statement to apologize.

"My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators," he said. "I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable."

The defeat dropped Notre Dame to 10-5 (1-1 ACC), while Cal improved to 13-2 (1-1).